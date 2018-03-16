Hawking and Raniere – on high IQs





Up until recent changes, Keith Raniere’s bio on his website, http://www.keithraniere.com [Aug. 13, 2017] proclaimed: “Noted as one of the world’s top three problem solvers, Keith Raniere was honored in 1989 by the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of highest IQ. He has an estimated problem-solving rarity of one in 425,000,000 with respect to the general population.”





Stephen Hawking [January 8, 1942 – March 14, 2018) was asked in 2017 if he believed he was the most intelligent person in the world.





He gave a sharp response: “I would never claim this. People who boast about their IQ are losers.”





So, who’s the loser?