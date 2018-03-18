Help Wanted: Rainbow Cultural Garden looking for nannies

Rainbow Cultural Garden is an unlicensed day care center and unlicensed school that conducts untested experiments on children.

It is based on the the teachings of Keith Raniere, a pedophile and brander and blackmailer of women.

Raniere has fled the USA and was last seen in exile in Mexico. His whereabouts are unknown.

The FBI is investigating him and sources say there is a current grand jury convened in the Eastern District of New York hearing evidence against him.

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