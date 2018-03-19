NXIVM Weekend Update from Laura Darby: Did Fluffy Escape?

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

There was late night Friday/Early Saturday morning activity at Apropos – three cars were there about 12:30 AM when your intrepid reporter happened to come home from an evening out on the town. I wonder who was being EMed?

Apropos was quiet Sunday but there may have been activity in the evening if they still have the movie of honor on the 3rd Sunday of the month.

On my weekly jaunt to the recycling center, there was a pick-up truck pulled up to Alex Betancourt’s home in Clifton Park Preserves. Perhaps taking care of some maintenance? There was also one car out at Rosa Laura Junco’s.





Lauren Salzman still does not appear to be home. The Edgar Boone’s most definitely are in town. Nancy Salzman appears to also be in town.





And the case of the missing Doodle has been solved. About 6-7 months before Pam Cafritz passed away in November of 2016, she had adopted an Aussiedoodle and named him Valentino. I was told by a source that Keith loathed the dog. Knowing what happened to Toni Natalie’s dog – after hearing how Keith had the animal poisoned to gain access to her home – got us wondering what became of Valentino.

Valentino may still be alive.





I do not know if baby mama Marianna Fernandez was given possession of the dog and she gave it away before fleeing with Keith and Clare, or if it was gifted to another Espian, but sources tell me, Valentino is alive and well and living with Adrian “Fluffy” Fernandez and his wife/gal pal, Chelsea Brown.





Which leads me to another interesting tidbit. Last fall, another source was told Chelsea quit working for Rosa Laura Junco. The last time I saw Chelsea she was riding a bike in Knox Woods which was around the same time.





However, Chelsea and Fluffy no longer appear to be living in Knox Woods and have not been for a few months. It appears that Chelsea has distanced herself from NXIVM.





It appears Fluffy may have also.





Nice brother - Adrian installed a camera behind a clock in his family's home in order for Keith to spy on his sister.

Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez, brother of Mariana and Camila Fernandez, may have escaped from the clutches of the vile and vicious Keith Raniere. If so, he has a wealth of information he could tell authorities to be sure.





If this is true, we wish them well in getting on with their young married lives. Maybe, they made a break for it after Marianna and Creepy Keith left? It is pretty hard to keep your minions under control when you are not around to pull their strings. Or maybe they are still sympathetic to the cause. As for sister, Camila Fernandez, it is believed she did accompany Keith and Marianna to Mexico.





Camila was moving her way on up the harem hierarchy it appears.





I still have not forgotten the other questions I was asked in the comments the other day. I am working on the answers.



