Nice Guy: How many former Nxivm members did not share their story for fear of being attacked by Scott or Bangkok?

By Nice Guy

I am responding to a recent personal attack of Heidi by Scott Johnson aka Tex2

Scott/Tex and One Night In Bangkok attack other commenters in the most vitriolic disgusting way. I am responding in kind.

Heidi and everyone else should not be attacked or ridiculed for sharing their story or being supportive of other people.

When I used to come to the Frank Report I thought it was wonderful that there was a website with so much support and empathy between the commentors. Helping one another out with kind words and shared experiences.

In addition, the main reason I came to the Frank Report website is because I found the articles informative, insightful, and educative. Frank, KR Claviger and a few other contributors missed their calling in life as reporters and writers.

I just started commenting on the Frank Report a little over a month ago – sometime in January.

Scott/Tex/ Bangkok & the anonymous aliases which seem to be Scott and Bangkok attack without provocation or rationality.

I believe the Frank Report website has accomplished much good and will continue to do so.

I agree with Frank’s philosophy of allowing open exchange.

Unfortunately in a free society even assholes like Scott have voice.

I will always choose freedom no matter the cost.

I will not, however, remain silent when innocent, good people are attacked.

How many people who are former or current cult members did not share their story for fear of being attacked by Scott or Bangkok or one of his alias?

Fragile vulnerable people need support and should not be attacked.

As long as Frank posts my comments I will respond in kind to Scott/Bangcock.