Heidi: KAR ordering slaves not to have sex with other men is about CONTROL, DOMINANCE and POWER, not insecurity about his penis

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

Bangkok writes: “Keith’s slaves were not an army of anything. They were simply women that he wanted exclusively for himself, to fuck only him. Why? Because KAR didn’t want them getting hooked on bigger and better cocks than what he possessed.”

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Once again, Bangkok, your premise is, respectfully, completely flawed.

Why?

Because it is false and groundless.

Guess What?

KAR, in fact, by all first-hand accounts, possesses a NORMAL, DECENT-SIZED COCK and any stamina issues can be readily RESOLVED through the miracle of modern medicine.

Further, there is no evidence that any slave ever rejected KAR due to his PROPORTIONS or PERFORMANCE.

In fact, guess what?

MK10ART's interpretive painting of Kathy Russell

MK10ART’s fabulous impressionistic painting of Kathy Russell with her attorneys.

Many slaves, such as Kathy Russell, remained loyal to KAR et al. for decades despite getting LITTLE or NO SEX AT ALL from KAR.

Why?

Because they were, indeed,

MENTALLY CONDITIONED

DECEIVED

MANIPULATED

BROKEN DOWN

PUNISHED

TORTURED

THREATENED

RENDERED PENNILESS

STARVED

SLEEP DEPRIVED

TERRORIZED

ABUSED

REWARDED

MENTALLY REPROGRAMMED to do KAR, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman’s and Clare Bronfman’s et al.’s bidding in the FALSE, PROGRAMMED BELIEF that they were doing important work for the BETTERMENT OF THEMSELVES and HUMANITY.

While it may be true that KAR ordered slaves not to have sex with other men without his or their direct master’s permission by proxy, this is clearly a matter of CONTROL, DOMINANCE and POWER, not any mere insecurity KAR has about his penis.

GET IT NOW?! Lol.

MK10ART: Raniere's girls

MK10ART: Did Keith Raniere have confidence in his abilities to tender exciting sex with women and underage girls?