Source: ‘MONSTER’ Superseding Indictment expected within three weeks

Editor’s note: I have not and never have been in communication with anyone from the Eastern District of New York Department of Justice. My source in this story is a lawyer familiar with the case.

According to a reliable source with information about the ongoing investigation of Nxivm, a superseding indictment is around the corner and it will be a “monster” the lawyer source says.

“It will include new charges for Keith and Clare and others – and will name new defendants.”

All told, the new “monster” superseding indictment will surpass, the source says, everything heretofore charged put together.

As for longer sentences, the source says that Clare, Nancy and Lauren will have additional charges that will greatly extend their present “vulnerabilities” which presently range in the 3- 5 year prison sentencing guidelines range.

As for Raniere – who is already facing life in prison – he may earn enough new charges to put him behind bars for several hundred years.

“Based on the charges and if he is convicted, which seems likely, he will go to a supermax facility. He will never see daylight again. He will die in prison.”

Kathy Russell and Allison Mack, the source said, are less likely to be hit with significant new charges.

As for new defendants, our source singled out Alejandro Betancourt as the man most likely to be charged and suspects that at the top levels at “Main Justice” (the Washington DC headquarters of the DOJ,) a deal was cut with Carlos Salinas, brokered by high-level Democrats, to spare Emiliano Salinas from an indictment.

This despite the fact the EDNY was pushing for his indictment on the rather quaint theory that if someone committed a crime, they should be charged regardless of political connections.

It remains to be seen how that will play out.

“I’d say it is 50-50 on whether they will indict Emiliano despite the fact that he directly conspired in a serious criminal plot to destroy the enemies of Keith Raniere.”

The big news, of course, is that this expected superseding indictment may be the culmination of the 17-month investigation into NXIVM – and will take us into brand new territory. The scope and breadth may be wider than anyone anticipated.

It is not known if any public officials will be indicted.

As for timing: “The superseding will have to come out really no later than March 15th,” the source said. “The prosecution cannot just spring it on the judge at the last minute. The trial is currently set for an April 29 start date. We are getting into the trial zone soon, that time when a lot of things happen in the month or two leading up to trial that are specific to the charges and are wasteful expenditures of time if there is going to be a superseding indictment. The superseding should come before the intense preparation for trial occurs. Once it comes – with its batch of new charges and new defendants – it will push back the trial most likely beyond Labor Day. It is my understanding that Judge Garaufis does not like to subject jurors to trials in the summer.”

Stay tuned.