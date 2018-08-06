NBC Dateline to present Catherine Oxenberg’s exclusive story – A Mother’s Mission – Monday night

Catherine Oxenberg spoke to Megyn Kelly for Dateline saying she felt ‘horrendous guilt’ for introducing her daughter to NXIVM

NBC Dateline will report on the harrowing and emotional battle Catherine Oxenberg is waging to reclaim her daughter – and in the grueling interval take-down of the cult that ensnared her. It is titled “A Mother’s Mission.”





The Dateline episode will appear Monday, August 6th, at 10 pm Eastern Standard and Pacific Times and 9 pm Central and Mountain times on NBC. Here is a link to a promo video on NBC.





https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/video/dateline-monday-preview-a-mother-s-mission-1291681347547





As NBC ‘s website describes it, “Actress Catherine Oxenberg shares the full story, for the first time, of how she tried to save her daughter India, who Catherine says was brainwashed by the controversial self-help group NXIVM for several years. Megyn Kelly reports Monday, August 6 at 10/9c on NBC.”





Oxenberg says her daughter, India, was branded with Nxivm leader Keith Raniere’s initials





The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack is of another DOS slave.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Oxenberg discussed the moment she learned her daughter had been branded with the initials of Raniere and Mack.

‘I was horrified,’ Oxenberg said in a clip from the interview.

On August 7, Catherine’s book “Captive” will be released – and tells in further detail how she went after the NXIVM cult who held her daughter India ‘captive” – not by physical force, but by subtle and not so subtle methods that Catherine describes as a combination of “brainwashing”, coercion and hypnosis.





India was branded as a DOS slave and gave blackmail-worthy material to cult leaders Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.







The Dateline story is not expected to be an expose of NXIVM, but rather an intimate and personal look at this mother’s dilemma – after learning her 26-year-old daughter was immersed in the secretive group that brands women as slaves – and, in fact, branded her as a slave.





Oxenberg had taken India to a NXIVM motivational course back in 2011 because India wanted to be an entrepreneur





The torment is larger for Catherine – as revealed on Dateline – for she introduced her daughter to NXIVM – under the mistaken impression that the group was what they claimed it was – an Executive Success training program.

Catherine tells Megyn Kelly, ‘I brought her in. And that’s why I feel responsible for getting her out… At first, I felt horrendous guilt that I had participated in bringing my daughter into an organization that was this deviant and dangerous. Then I started to educate myself… I spoke to numerous experts and they said, “Would you stop blaming yourself? These cults are well-oiled machines. India never stood a chance.”‘

In addition to Catherine’s in-depth interview with Kelly, Susan Dones – who was the head of Executive Success Programs’ Seattle branch, under parent company NXIVM, until 2009 when she defected from the organization – and Cult Deprogrammer Rick Alan Ross– appear.





Kelly also interviews one of Raniere’s five lawyers, Marc Agnifilo. It should be interesting to hear Agnifilo’s preview of his defense of Keith Raniere.





Oxenberg will also sit down with Kelly for an exclusive live interview on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly TODAY” on Tuesday, August 7 at 9 a.m. ET. – the day her book is set to be released.

A preview clip of the all-new “Dateline” can be watched on the NBC website and a longer preview will air on Monday, August 6 during “Megyn Kelly TODAY” (9 a.m. ET). The broadcast is produced by Tim Uehlinger and senior producer Ellen Mason.

Dateline is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history. In its 26th season, Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Dateline reaches more than 18 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through social media.

David Corvo is the senior executive producer. Liz Cole is executive producer.





Catherine Oxenberg opens up about daughter on Megyn Kelly













Oxenberg spent the past year trying to bring down the cult in hopes of getting her daughter India (above in 2007) away from Nxivm, leader Keith Raniere, and Allison Mack





















Allison Mack (above leaving court) is accused of coercing Nxivm followers into becoming slaves to senior members



















