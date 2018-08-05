A few more emails from readers about NXIVM

Hi Mr. Parlato:

I’ve been following your sites for a while now, and am greatly enjoying the fact that you won your fight against these monsters, in spite of the connections and wealth they wielded – Just goes to show you not to mess with an Italian guy from NY! You fought the good fight, and took them down hard.

Anyway, my main purpose for writing to you, was to suggest a project for the site, just on the off chance that it hadn’t been considered already.

With more indictments looming, and the probability that the NXIVM case will get a lot bigger than it already is, I think that your site(s) will probably get a ton of new visitors. That being the case, I was wondering if it’d be possible for you or Laura Darby to post a bullet-point chronology of events, with links to the directly relevant stories on FR?

I figured you and/or Ms. Darby probably already have something like this for your own reference, and would only need to add the links.

This would allow new visitors to get up-to-speed quickly, instead of trying to piece it together (I’ve read the whole site, and still get confused sometimes). If they want more depth on a given aspect, they could click the link and go directly to the story. It would also help anyone in the media world looking to carry the story (or certain aspects of it) on their own outlets.

You did a great deal of work in ridding society of some pretty evil people, and should really get a medal for it – lastly, I apologize for the wordiness of this email, and wish you nothing but continued success!

Kind Regards,

A.





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Another tough loss recently for one of NXIVM’s former big gun lawyers. Guess that’s why none of the NXIVM crowd has hired Steve Coffey to represent them.





https://www.mytwintiers.com/news/local-news/all-4-defendants-in-buffalo-billion-corruption-trial-found-guilty/1299758420





J.









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Frank,





We are proud of you for the effort you have made and understand what you have been through, first-hand. Both of us feel for you and your pain and suffering at the hands of these people….





I know you have heard a lot of stories about the wretched pain and suffering they have caused to others and even experienced it yourself. There’s another story to add to your list, from our world that is a layer outside of yours, but connected by the same threads. … Both myself and my friend are so damaged that we proceed with a feeling of numb calmness, now you can better understand the degree of what I’m describing. … We can feel your pain from afar and completely understand. Maybe the words written in this email will help you to feel how much pain and damage lives in another place, made from the same evil roots.





Thank you for the courage you have brought to this battle for truth, so far. One of the reasons we appreciate you is because we have discussed that if you hadn’t stepped up with your kind of effort and staying power, things would not be where they are today. No one else was able to withstand them long enough on the front lines to get the truth out.





Now, we can be confident that your accurate story has been understood by those who need to understand, at this point. They have been coming to grips with the rest of the story, which is why filing dates continue to be pushed near the limits while minds continue to be proverbially blown in the Eastern District of New York and now throughout other branches of the system and why you are seeing renewed interest and more boots on the ground than ever before. With time, the whole truth will be out. And only time will tell what that will accomplish….





I try to be optimistic that it will be good. I think it will….





Thanks again for your work Frank. All the suffering that has happened ought not to have happened for nothing or without meaning. Somehow or another the universe has its way of setting things right.





We send you another (non-cultish) handshake, salute, or what ever thankful gesture may be appropriate in recognition of your efforts. If at all possible, we hope you have a peaceful restful weekend Frank. You deserve it.







W. and P.





***





Allison went off the Keith Raniere diet?

R.





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Civil Lawsuits coming?





http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/07/06/AR2005070601396_pf.html





I never thought very much about how many lawsuits could be brought against NXIVM and the Bronfmans by just about any ex-member of the cult. Or maybe even anyone who took a course from NXIVM. IF Clare is found to be guilty with regard to the acts of the cult – and that’s, in essence, what the result will be if she’s charged and found guilty – there is going to be a real feeding frenzy by people trying to cash in. Not just the branded women – but virtually everyone who was ever disaffected by NXIVM.





If ex-members of Scientology are winning claims against that cult, there’s a high probability that ex-members of NXIVM will be able to do the same. Now, it’s really clear why the two lawyers are working so hard to sign up clients.





O.





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Nxivm vanity plate still available





I guess no one ever claimed a NY vanity plate for NXIVM! It’s still available for takers! Then again it might have to say ‘BYENXIVM”!





P.

























