Dateline tonight will feature Raniere’s Attorney Speaking Out On Branding: “I Think He [Keith] Knew About Every Part of It”

Dateline tonight at 10 pm, Eastern and Pacific Times/ 9 Central and Mountain times

On Dateline tonight, viewers will get a preview of what the jury might see as Marc Agnifilo goes head to head with Megyn Kelly over the Vanguard.

Agnifilo – one of the five attorneys now representing NXIVM founder Raniere – speaks – and what I am told in a very fiery, if not contentious manner – with Megyn Kelly about the DOS slave brandings:

Agnifilo says “I think he [Raniere] knew about every part of it. I don’t think he enjoyed it. I think that it was something that the women wanted to do and that he thought was not inappropriate if that’s what they wanted to do … I don’t think he loved it.”

Agnifilo spoke to Megyn as part of a one-hour “Dateline” airing tonight at 10pm/9c.

Actress Catherine Oxenberg also gives an exclusive interview about her daughter, India, revealing that former NXIVM members told her, “What’s going on in the group are these ceremonies where they’re branding women with Keith’s initials. And we believe India’s been branded.” She said, “I was horrified.”

The interviews with Agnifilo and Oxenberg will air on tonight’s “Dateline.”

Catherine will also be live tomorrow morning on Megyn Kelly TODAY.

See below for the link and excerpts from the interviews.

https://www.today.com/video/megyn-kelly-talks-with-mother-desperate-to-help-her-daughter-1293003843980

NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY.]

Marc Agnifilo and Paul DerOhannesian (pronounced Dear-O-Nxian.)

On Keith’s knowledge of NXIVM branding members:

Marc Agnifilo: “I think he knew about every part of it.”

“I don’t think he enjoyed it. I think that it was something that the women wanted to do and that he thought was not inappropriate if that’s what they wanted to do.

“I don’t think he loved it.”

Bonnie Piesse

Bonnie Piesse told Catherine about India being branded. It was a wake-up call that led to NXIVM cratering.

On what former NXIVM members told her about India:

Catherine Oxenberg: “What’s going on in the group are these ceremonies where they’re branding women with Keith’s initials. And we believe India’s been branded.”

Catherine Oxenberg

Catherine appeared with Megyn Kelly in November 2017. It was in a sense a turning point in the campaign waged to get the truth out about NXIVM and its vicious practices.

On appearing on Megyn Kelly TODAY in November 2017:

Catherine: “My appearance on your show was pivotal. It was so incredibly painful. I don’t know if you knew but I left your stage and I burst into tears. Like hysterical crying. But I was desperate to get the attention of law enforcement. And I really think that my appearance on the show is what did it.”