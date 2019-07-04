Nancy Salzman Whines “No Mas” – Wants Ankle Monitor Removed & Curfew Ended

For those who thought that Nancy Salzman might have lost some of her sense of importance and privilege, rest assured that she still thinks of herself as “Prefect”.

What other explanation could there be for yesterday’s filing in which her attorneys asked that Salzman have her ankle monitor removed – and that she be relieved of any curfew restrictions?

Unless she’s near death, neither request should even be considered by U.S. District Court Nicholas G. Garaufis, let alone granted.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

And even then, he should probably insist that she keep the ankle monitor on just in case her NXIVM acolytes decide to have her cryogenically frozen and hide her body somewhere like they reportedly did with Pam Cafritz (More on Pam’s status at some point in the future).

Dubious Reasons for the Requests

While it might be expected that her attorneys would have some well-reasoned and persuasive arguments to support the two requests, that is most definitely not the case.

Instead, Prefect’s attorneys have based both requests on the fact that the trial in the Raniere case has been concluded.

MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s beautiful painting of Keith Alan Raniere.

“We make this request at this time because the trial in this matter has been completed and therefore many of the reasons justifying these conditions no longer exist”.

Seriously? What the fuck are you smoking guys?

Just because Raniere’s trial is over doesn’t mean jackshit in terms of the likelihood that Prefect might head off to Fiji or Mexico.

Don’t you think that the most likely time for someone to flee is AFTER they pleaded guilty or been found guilty and BEFORE they’re sentenced and taken into custody?

This is about the weakest possible argument you could have made for what are, under any circumstances, two outrageous requests.

Implications for Other Defendants

If Judge Garaufis grants Nancy’s requests, how can he possibly justify not granting similar requests for Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Kathy Russell before their sentencing dates?

Hell, why not just book reservations for everyone to Clare’s little home-away-from-home on Wakaya Island in Fiji.

Wakaya Island may be where Nancy Salzman wants to go for a permanent vacation.

And as long as we’re at it, let’s let Keith out while his inevitable appeals wind their way through the legal system for the next 10 years.

He certainly deserves a little fun-in-the-sun – not to mention a little pussy – after spending the last 15+ months in the bowels of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Metropolitan Detention Center

Requests Must be Rejected

Unless Nancy’s attorneys can submit credible proof that Nancy is going to die before her sentencing, both requests have to be rejected.

They can submit that proof to Judge Garaufis “under seal” so that Frank Report readers and the general public don’t get the details of Nancy’s impending doom.

But unless that’s what is going on here, Judge Garaufis needs to reject this request faster than Raniere’s record-tying time in the 100-yard dash.

Seriously, Nancy?

You want to be treated like you’re the Prefect?

Are we going to bring back Joan Osborne and the Funk Brothers back for your birthday party too (I hate to admit it – but they actually put on a great show for your birthday back in 2004)?