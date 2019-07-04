Opposing View: Salinas ‘Ain’t Being Charged’

Guest View by Bangkok

If the Feds had enough evidence to indict Emiliano Salinas they would have ALREADY done it over the last YEAR.

Frank is PRETENDING as though the Feds are ‘waiting’ a few more months before charging Emi, because he doesn’t want to admit the TRUTH that Emi ain’t being charged.

The Feds spent a WHOLE FUCKEN YEAR investigating NXIVM and Emi.

Guess what?





Emiliano Salinas [left green t-shirt] and his dear friend and partner Alejandro Betancourt [right green t-shirt] may not be dancing for their beloved master Vanguard on his birthday anymore, but it is still not known if the Feds will make either of those two lads dance because of their Vanguard and the things he made them do.

There’s no REASON for the Feds to wait a few more months before charging Emi.





They didn’t charge Emi cuz they don’t have enough evidence to make a solid case in court.

Frank’s comments about a few stray emails isn’t enough to convict him.

Guess what else?

Grettell Valdez shared with her Instagram followers photographs of her vacation with her son Santino and her husband, the Swiss businessman Leo Clerc. First, they were in Paris, France, but then they moved to London, England, where they met up with Paleta and Salinas.

Emiliano smiles in the UK with his wife Ludwika Paleta – purportedly proving he has no plans to flee to Cuba and that he is happy as a clam because he is in the clear.

Having Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza call him a co-conspirator isn’t enough to convict him either. Lots of people are considered co-conspirators but are never charged — cuz there’s not enough SOLID evidence to gain a conviction.

Frank doesn’t seem to know how the legal system works.

Frank is desperate for Emi to be charged. He’s losing his grip on reality. Penza is moving on to her next big cases. This dragon has been slayed. She’s moving on. Nothing to see here.

Emi ain’t being charged.

Get a clue.

Tanya Hajjar, Mark Lesko and Moira Penza – the prosecution team – leave the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse where they successfully convicted Keith Alan Raniere. Are they done now? Will they rest on their laurels or are more indictments coming for other Nxivm members?