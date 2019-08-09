Mrs. Roger Stone Asks for Help

Editor’s Note: Judge Amy Berman Jackson has, I believe, unconstitutionally deprived Roger Stone and, it appears, threatened to also deprive his family and friends of their First Amendment rights. [See: Judge Amy Berman Jackson Is Over the Top Enemy of First Amendment in Roger Stone Friends and Family Gag Order]

Whether one is a Democrat or Republican, this should be concerning, since, if this becomes precedent, any judge can bar a defendant, and his or her family and friends, from speaking out in his or her behalf. With that said, I am going to publish something written by Roger Stone’s wife, Nydia. It was written before the gag order was imposed on his family, friends and anyone acting on his behalf.

She has not asked me to do this and I have not consulted with Roger Stone, his wife, or any of his friends in deciding to publish this. I do not believe I am subject to arrest for publishing this appeal – though it is on behalf of the Stones’ interest – because I am not doing it at his behest [or his wife’s] or anyone’s but because I believe Stone is being unfairly targeted and that he is a target of a political prosecution.

For that reason, it should be opposed. And because the nature of the American prosecution system is much like that of the sex slaver cult Nxivm’s litigation terrorism – “You need not win, but through your legal abuse of the system, you will bankrupt your target. And that’s a win too.”

Again – for those who would arrest others because they don’t like what they say – this post was written with the First Amendment first and foremost in mind and it was first published prior to the draconian gag order. I am republishing it on my own to try to support the family of Roger Stone who faces trial in November.

By Nydia Stone

My husband and I have an urgent problem and we need your help. I told my husband I was going to write to his supporters.

I am embarrassed to write this, but I must.

On the pre-dawn morning of January 25, 2019, twenty-nine heavily-armed FBI agents, brandishing assault weapons, swarmed our home and arrested my husband, Roger Stone, who is a 40-year political advisor to President Donald J. Trump. I will never forget that morning.

For a moment, I thought I was in a movie with my home filled with heavily-armed FBI SWAT team members – BUT THIS WAS A LIFE ALTERING MOMENT and I could not even imagine the implications.

The FBI raid Roger Stone's home in Florida to arrest him. It is a gripping example of the police state.

The FBI raid Roger Stone’s home in Florida to arrest him. It is a gripping example of the police state.

Because of relentless fake news reports that Roger would be charged with Russian collusion, treason and conspiracy, we have been coping for nearly two years of social and professional “radioactivity,” causing friends, and my husband’s clients, to fall away. He laid off all our consultants, contractors and employees, and we have “pulled in our belts” like so many Americans in “tight times.”

After the raid, we moved out of the home we were renting and moved to a condo, both for security reasons and to further cut our expenses and overhead – something we could afford on our Social Security payments. On the last day of our move, the 15-foot U-Haul truck we rented ran over my leg, resulting in a fractured ankle and tendon damage. It could have been worse.

These challenges have only increased my determination to help my husband fight the charges brought against him. Yes, he is a bare-knuckles, take no prisoners, political operative who has not exactly ingratiated himself to many in the establishment, but money has never been his motivation. If anything, he has used his success to help others in ways that he has never spoken about publicly. He has helped family and friends out of many difficult circumstances, both financially and professionally.

We are both very independent and self-reliant and it is very difficult to admit we need help. We are also committed to do our best to see that every dollar we personally receive will go back out to a charitable cause at the end of this trial when my husband IS VINDICATED and we get back on our feet.

As a Cuban American and as someone whose parents sought political asylum from the Castro government, I never thought I’d be living a country where I cannot freely express my thoughts without fear of being muzzled or worse. Still, despite this enormous pressure, my husband has refused to change his not-guilty plea and insists on fighting for exoneration.

He will never bear false witness against the President, never.

Whatever the outcome of the trial that starts November 5th, Roger is determined to defend his innocence.

We are not asking for a donation – but an ADVANCE, repaid by our pledge to do our best to contribute a like amount to what you give to a charitable organization when this is all over.

The cost of his legal defense will be more than $2 million – but that is not why I am writing to you.

Two years of relentless false fake news attacks on my husband claiming he would be charged with Russian collusion, conspiracy or treason, [he was not] have destroyed my husband’s ability to make a living.

We urgently need your help.

The Stone Family Support Fund was set up to help pay for our rent, food, medical expenses, insurance, gasoline, and the most basic of living expenses.

We will only need help in the months before my husband’s trial, when I know in my heart he will be exonerated and we can get back on our feet.

Stone Family Support Fund

Donate Now >>

I know my husband is grateful for the thousands of Americans who are praying for us and who have contributed to his legal defense fund.

Will you help us again today?

The Stone Family Support Fund is approved by us, has been structured by the appropriate professionals, (they were the ones who required us to post the legal language below) and I can assure you that every penny is dedicated strictly to our basic, no frills living expenses as we face the greatest challenge of our lives and at the same time prepare for my husband’s trial.

Won’t you please send an emergency contribution of $25, $50, $75, $100, $200, $300, $500, $1,000 or even more to the Stone Family Support Fund today?

You can contribute by clicking here.

I repeat: I am embarrassed to ask, but have nowhere else to turn. You have been so generous to us in the past.

Please send me your answer as soon as possible.