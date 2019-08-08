Epstein: A Pedophile’s Tale: Act Three: Meet a Victim

Paul Serran’s excellent “A Pedophile’s Tale, in Three Acts” serves as a primer for Jeffrey Epstein. It covers the background behind the federal prosecution of arguably the world’s most famous sex perv.

His third act ends prior to Epstein’s recent arrest.

The three acts provide a great backgroiund to what happened leading up to Epstein’s latest charges, and who might also be charged as well as what Epstein’s true goals were. Were they merely a rich perv who thought he was above the law – or was he blackmailing others, possibly for others as well as himself?

Epstein: A Pedophile’s Tale, in Three Acts [Act 1]

Epstein: A Pedophile’s Tale, in Three Acts [Act 2] Investigations by the FBI

Paul Serran is a journalist, writer, and musician. He lives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Follow Serran on Twitter

By Paul Serran

Her name is Virginia Roberts.

In many respects, she was the princess of Epstein’s sex slaves.

By that point, Epstein had settled 17 underage sex charges, and the Daily mail reminds us that the names of FAMOUS friends were kept out of the light by the plea deal that prevented it from going to court.

Also, we learn how he used this child, and gave her away as a sexual gift to his male friends.

Virginia was “recruited” by Ghislaine Maxwell to be a “masseuse”.

So she went, with the blessing of her father.

For three years, she was sexually abused by Epstein while underage.

Virginia is not a statistic. She is an abused human being.

Look into her eyes. Acknowledge her pain. This is the least we can do.

He made her feel SO SPECIAL, and then he started handing her out to other men.

She was nothing but a sex toy to those two.

They made her obedient, made her do repulsing stuff, and yet… she thought they cared for her.

She would be delighted to go on trips with them.

In one of those trips, in London: “You’re going to dance with a Prince, tonight.”

There they are. Virginia Roberts and Prince Andrew of England.

She was now officially the princess of the sex-slaves.

She did get paid “royally” for her invaluable services to the Monarchy.

As pedophiles always do, Epstein got disinterested on her as she became a fully grown woman. So he asked her to bear him a child, and – of course – surrender all rights to the baby.

She met an Australian man in Thailand, and was trying to move on with her life when the police got her back in the story.

She has since settled financial agreements with both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. But the story is not over, for her.

She is seeking in court to release the documents of her case, to make the world aware of the sex trafficking by the superelites.

(The Miami Herald has brought all that story back to the surface with a series of articles.

miamiherald.com/news/local/art…

The Department of Justice now has a probe on the “slap on the wrist” plea bargain for Epstein. You can expect results.





DOJ to investigate plea bargain awarded to Clinton-linked sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but watchdogs say probe is taintedThe Justice Department has opened an investigation into a plea bargain awarded in 2007 to a wealthy, politically connected financier accused of abusing underage sex slaves by a top prosecutor who now…https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-opens-probe-into-plea-bargain-awarded-by-trump-official-to-alleged-pedophile-predator-jeffrey-epstein

Two mysterious parties seek to keep documents from Epstein case sealed.

miamiherald.com/news/politics-…

The elderly 94 years-old judge in the case dies.

You don’t have to have a crystal ball to know this story is far from over.





Judge overseeing key Jeffrey Epstein-related suit diesManhattan-based U.S. District Court Judge Robert Sweet passed away Sunday at age 96.https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/25/judge-jeffrey-epstein-case-dies-1292394





The story will end like it began, with the perp behind bars – but this time FOR REAL.







