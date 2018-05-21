More on the suspicion of sexual abuse of teenage girls by Raniere

By Frank Parlato

I could only glean a modicum of information from the girls’ tight-lipped Mexican family. They would only say Keith Raniere is a sicko and they should have never left the girls alone with him.

They had been persuaded to send the teenagers to Albany [only girls were sent] because Raniere would provide free training and this was described by a woman trusted by the families as a wonderful opportunity to learn from the world’s smartest man. Raniere, it was said, had written a very special curriculum – in the form of modules – especially for teen girls. The woman who sold them on it is a mother herself, with two teens at home, and two young children – the wealthy Rosa Laura Junco, whose father is the most powerful publisher in Mexico.

What happened? Why did the girls leave suddenly? Did something untoward happen? Raniere, whose followers are required to call him Vanguard, is a man who teaches sex with children is good if there is no pain involved. No pain, he says. Yet teaches a course called Human Pain – and how do you think it feels to be branded?

One eyewitness said she saw Raniere sitting with the teen girls acting like he was one “cool suave dude”. She was shocked when he kissed them – on the lips – in greeting – and hugged them pelvis to pelvis. He was holding hands and touching them, sitting near them, touching them on their bodies in a suspicious manner. The girls were told he was a great teacher, not to be disrespected. But from the look on their faces, they were shocked at his behavior. A witness said the girls all agreed Keith was creepy.

There is more to the story: In short, 11 teenage girls from Mexico were brought to Clifton Park by Rosa Laura Junco. They returned home, the last girl returned in May 2017. Classes were taught in the basement of Junco’s mansion in Clifton Park.

Junco, [a DOS slave herself] with her assistant, DOS slave Sahajo Haertel, were in charge of teaching the curriculum and instructions. Raniere made occasional special visits when the mood struck him. Dr. Brandon Porter also weighed in. [It is not known if he had them submit to his human fright experiments]. It is believed that Raniere made appointments to personally instruct one or more girls, a sort of private mentoring made available to the best and the brightest as judged by him. The meeting place was perhaps his sex lair on Hale Court [We must ask Kathy Russell for she was assigned to clean up the lair]. Junco’s daughter, 13, also attended classes.

Raniere’s cover was he created a Pilot Project to teach teen girls – because he cares about women and girl empowerment

To a few high- ranking members of NXIVM, Raniere explained the purpose of the girls’ visit: to conduct a “Pilot Project” created by him for teen girls. Raniere, the founder of DOS, Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, Jness, Rainbow Cultural Garden, Society of Protectors, the Knife, the Source, exo/eso, Anima, Ultima, and other organizations, planned to introduce a girl’s program to high schools and this was The Pilot Project.

So why were the girls unhappy? For a number of reasons:

The teens were told they were going to be taught high school curriculum. Instead they were only taught classes in English and NXIVM modules, especially on gender. [Raniere’s “Pilot Project” curriculum mirrored in some respects what is taught to women in Jness & DOS.]

Junco and Haertel – their primary teachers are DOS slaves.

Haertel was formerly a member of the Osho sex cult before joining Raniere and becoming his sex slave.

The girls, who came from Chihuahua Mexico, had been told they would be given opportunities to do rewarding work to earn money in Clifton Park. They were placed in various Espian members homes. They were made to clean houses as if they were maids, required to preform childcare, act as personal assistants, and prepare food. The girls baked deserts for Intensives to earn spending money.

Some girls were encouraged to go on low calories diets similar to DOS. When they rebelled, they were made to feel guilty. As growing girls, they felt they had no option but to eat more food which is contrary to Raniere’s teachings.

The high degree of secrecy required in all Raniere’s endeavors made these girls uncomfortable and was alien to their upbringing.

Raniere, while teaching the girls, made them uncomfortable when he held their hands, and kissed them on the lips.

There may have been another darker reason that has not been disclosed that occurred between Raniere and one of more of the girls which has heretofore been secret. Remember that most statutory rape victims are afraid to tell elders or authorities what happened.

He was your Vanguard - lest we forget.

He must have looked at these tender young teenagers as fresh meat.

“The girls were completely grossed out by Keith”‘ said a source. “They felt Keith was a ‘lech” and creepy. They felt he had sexual intentions. They told their parents. Whether he did more, I don’t know. Keith knows what the laws are regarding age of consent.

Rosa Laura Junco

The federal age of consent in Mexico is 12. The age of consent in New York State is 17. One source said parents of the girls learned about allegations of pedophilia committed by Raniere as reported in the Albany Times Union and Frank Report. They may have learned about DOS, the human branding and blackmail scheme devised by Raniere. Among the girls, four were members of the Lebaron family, a Mormon family living in Chihuahua Mexico who practice polygamy.

Rosa Laura Junco is a DOS slave.

In addition to dissatisfaction felt by teens from Mexico, Rosa Laura Junco’s daughter reportedly felt repelled by something that occurred, possibly by Raniere and her mother’s unusual relationship with him. She was sent out of town at the time the girls went home to a private boarding school. Then she later relocated to live with her father according to a source close to the family. Junco’s son, 16, also seemed to have concerns. He too was sent out of town at the same time, then reportedly joined his father – a safer place for children then the slave den of their mother, Rosa Laura Junco.

Rosa Laura Junco trained Mexican teenage girls in this home [below].

Rosa Laura Junco's mansion in Clifton Park where 12 teenage girls were taught the mysteries of Keith Raniere's lessons for teenage girls.

Rosa Laura Junco’s mansion in Clifton Park where teenage girls were led to be taught about the mysteries of Keith Raniere.

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak is a fusion tribal belly dancer.

An accomplished sex slave, Sahajo Haertel-Kozak is also a fusion tribal belly dancer. She belonged to the sex cult of Osho before joining the sex cult of Raniere. She married Ken Kozak in order to stay in the country [fake marriage] and get her green card, Sources say, she was paid under the table.

It is now only a bad memory perhaps for the girls of Chihuahua. They are older, perhaps sadder and wiser. Don’t trust every Vanguard who offers you a chance at stardom or a free education. Some girls were upset. They were supposed to get special training. Instead they were used as servants and housekeepers for no wages. And an old creep Keith Raniere – who was supposed to be their ethical teacher – was hovering around them looking to have sex. He may have succeeded.