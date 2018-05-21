I appear on Info Wars & clarify Roger Stone’s role in NXIVM

I have said it before and I will say it again: Roger Stone had no role in NXIVM other than that of a consultant for a brief two month period. After which he quit.





I appeared on the Alex Jones show with host Roger Stone on May 16, and said that “Stone was the first guy to tell me that this was a crooked cult and that Raniere was a charlatan.”





My appearance was by phone:

1. InfoWars –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EPaoHalq3g





Published May 16, 2018. Roger Stone had a role in taking the sex slaver cult of NXIVM down.





Previously, I also appeared on Info Wars.





2.. InfoWars – I did a phone in with Roger Stone [March 31, 2018] days after Raniere’s arrest. NXIVM is covered in the first 8 minutes of this video.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwfFfAt4baY





2. BRIC TV





Published on April 24, 2018, I appeared by phone with host Ross Tuttle. NXIVM is covered for the first 8 minutes.

“Smallville actress Allison Mack was arrested for being involved with sex trafficking. Frank Parlato, Jr., whistle-blower and former publicist of NXIVM, the group that falsely claimed to recruit young women for business training, phones into the studio to talk about the history of the cult.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pOuBIy3Mgg





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pOuBIy3Mgg





3. William Ramsey Investigates. I appeared by phone on William Ramsey, on Keith Raniere. It runs 50 minutes.



