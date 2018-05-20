How Dr. Porter and Allison Mack worked to recruit a teenage girl to the sex slaver cult of NXIVM

Constantly on the lookout to recruit fresh young women for NXIVM, Dr. Brandon Porter – recently notorious for his human fright experiments on woman – reached out to a childhood friend who, it so happened, had a 17 year old daughter. He hadn’t spoken with Katherine in probably 20 years. In December 2014, he sent her a Facebook message.

[My notes are in brackets and bold]

[Dr. Porter wrote to Katherine on Dec. 10, 2014]





Katherine,

Long time, no chat! I don’t know if you feel this way, too, but because I read your Facebook posts, I feel closer to you than I probably should. I tend to think about your posts and you become a part of my life in that way.

So, on that note, I was just thinking about a string of posts about your daughter, Jane, and her acting. I’d like to invite her to take a fairly exclusive acting class that I’m taking. It is taught by a friend of mine, Allison Mack (she was Cloe on “Smallville”),and designed by a guy [Keith Raniere] I do research with. I have talked with the professional actors who are taking the course and they say the course has tools for acting they have never experienced before and these tools help them build deep characters quickly and reveal aspects to acting they hadn’t considered in their whole career.

In my experience, the class includes life skills (like building wisdom) that I want my daughter to have and don’t exist any place else, to my knowledge. This is when I thought of you and Jane. The class is 5 weeks long and is from January 25 to March 1. There is also a slower version that meets 3x per week and this runs from January 25 to April 5. The classes are outside of Albany, NY in Clifton Park and Troy.

I hope this note finds you doing well! I look forward to hearing from you and hopefully talking more!

-Brandon

[His message came from out of the blue.]





Katherine wrote:





Whoa! Brandon Porter! What a pleasure to hear from yoU!















Katherine

Your message was awesome, SO great for you to think of Jane!







She looks like an amazingly wonderful human being!





Katherine

She is a crazy talented girl, so much more talented than I ever was…

A challenge to parent, don’t let facebook posts fool you, but she is great!…







… How old is she?





Katherine

17







We have an 18 year old taking the acting curriculum right now. He has matured quite a bit.





Katherine

So wait, where are you living? Albany?







Yep. Smallbany, as the locals call it. I live in the suburbs, Waterford/Clifton Park.

Where in California are you?





Katherine

… We are in Redlands, it is about an hour east of LA…right along the San Bernardino mountains…we actually live in Loma Linda…







I have heard of Loma Linda. I am taking the acting course because the philosophy is that actors represent the true humanitarians. Ideally, actors can accept all aspects of humanity….





Katherine

… this is so awesome. I would love for her to do it but not sure how it would ever be possible… there’s that pesky living across the country along with the whole obligatory high school thing…







… Would she be interested in doing it this summer?… We could let her live at our place, probably.





Katherine

Wow, what a generous offer! she is a delightful person…











Katherine

Summer would probably work better…maybe if you could connect us with your friend Allison we could chat…







I’m sure she would love to talk with you guys.





Katherine

… I haven’t talked to you in SO long…not sure we even talked much IN high school…lol… but besides FB I really don’t stay in touch with any of those folks… I am just recalling you as tall, blonde, swimmer, super smart… guess it doesn’t surprise me that you became a thoughtful and successful human being…







That is sweet of you to say. I’m still working on not being an arrogant son-of-a-bitch. Hahahaha. I still remember how much we used to joke with each other in English class in 6th grade. Or was it 8th grade.

I don’t remember….





Katherine

Oh dear! I have done my best to blank out middle school and high school entirely…

You should feel blessed that I remember you were a swimmer!







Hahahaha. I feel blessed….. I remember you lived on the same street I lived on when I was 2 years old and I walked over to your house with the intention to say hi, but wimped out….





Katherine

hahahaha! oh dear! I remember meeting you at Waveland tennis courts to talk… in like 6th grade…







So, you do remember!





Katherine

just that moment… I was pretty smitten I believe… but it quickly passed! ha!









Me, too.





Katherine

awwwwww, adorable!….







I know. Those days of hormone were pretty amazing and pretty tough.





[After some exchanges about people they knew, Brandon writes]







When would be a good time for the two of you to talk with Allison. We can try to schedule it in the next few weeks.





Katherine

Sure! Email works well if you want to connect us that way…. Jane has finals week next week and then kids are off for the holidays, etc..







Will do. I’ll send an email.





[Brandon did not let a few weeks pass. He sent Katherine and Allison an email two days later. BTW I think it curious that Allison’s email is ‘Scout 82’ – for she truly was a scout for Raniere. I wonder she if she brought in 82 young women?]









From: Brandon Porter <brandporter@gmail.com>

Subject: Acting classes

Date: December 12, 2014 at 1:29:03 PM PST

To: Allison Mack <scout82@gmail.com>, and Katherine [email redacted]





Hello Katherine and Allison,

I’m writing to introduce the two of you so you can make some time to talk about the acting program and determine if it would be a good fit for Katherine’s daughter, Jane, and if Jane would be a good fit for the program.

Katherine,

Allison is a close friend of mine. She started acting professionally at a very early age and does beautiful work. She worked with the guy I am doing research with [Keith Raniere] to design one of the most impressive tool sets around to help people learn short cuts to building deep characters and help people discover how they can use their body as a tool to tell a story. She brings her care and compassion to the course and this really makes the curriculum shine.

I think she will be able to help you and Jane figure out if this is a tool set that would be helpful for Jane.

Allison,

Katherine is a friend of mine from middle school and high school (we actually lived down the street from each other when we were about 1 or 2 years old, then we dated for about 2 weeks or a month in middle school). Her daughter, Jane, is an accomplished actor and is spending a decent amount of her effort in this direction. It excites me to think about a young person like her having these tools. I hope you find her to be a good candidate for taking the program.

If you would like for me to introduce the two of you on Skype, I will make time for this.

Regards,

Brandon

[After receiving the email, Katherine messaged him on Facebook that day]





Katherine

Ha!!!! I don’t recall that we ever “dated” but I’ll let that slide! Thanks for the email, I’ll look forward to hearing from Allison!







I was in love, so it felt like dating to me.

Thanks for letting it slide.





Katherine

Oh stop!!! Hindsight is 20/20!













{They chat more about each other’s families.]





[Almost as if she and Dr. Porter were tag teaming Katherine, Allison ‘Scout’ Mack sent Katherine an email that same day.





[Dec 12, 2014; Allison Mack <scout82@gmail.com> wrote Katherine and copied Dr. Porter]





Hey there Katherine.





So lovely to meet [by email]. I always love to know about about my friends’ [Dr. Porter] past… it is so nice when the 2 worlds (old and new) collide.





Thank you for the complimentary intro Brandon, so nice.

I would be more than happy to make time to talk to you about The Acting Program. I will be available starting Sunday. Would you like to make a time?

xo

Allison





[About a week later, Katherine emailed Allison. It is understandable she might do so. Her daughter wants to be an actress. Mack was an actress. She was teaching an acting course. Someone from her home town recommended it. Katherine emailed ‘Scout’ Allison and sent her daughter’s resume. On Dec 20, 2014, Katherine wrote:}





Hi Allison-

Sorry for my delayed response, it has been a crazy week!

We would love to know more about your program. Can you tell us a little bit more about what you do?

Brandon mentioned classes this January but also this summer as a possible option?

Jane is currently weighing her options for this upcoming summer break so any information would be very helpful.

I am attaching her resume for your review. We look forward to hearing from you soon!

Thanks-

Katherine





[On the same morning Dr. Porter nudged Katherine.]





Hello Katherine, did you get a hold of Allison?

Katherine

Hi Brandon! Ironically I just emailed her back! It was a crazy week here of final exams and holiday prep! Hope you are doing well!



So funny. Cool. I think you will like her. She is one of my favorite people in the world. Have a great Christmas!





[Allison ‘Scout’ Mack wrote back that same day]





Hey there Katherine.





I’m so glad to hear back from you.

Yes we offer our intensive course 4 times per year. One every season. So there will most definitely be one in the summer.

I would love to chat with you and Jane in person to discuss this further. When would be a good time for you?

We are offering our lowest price right now and it is scheduled to increase on December 24 so if we could speak in the next couple of days we can make sure you receive the lowest price if you want to sign up!!

Let me know your schedule and I will do my best to work around you.

xo

Allison





[A few days passed. On Dec 25, 2014, Katherine wrote Allison about speaking. Allison Mack scout82@gmail.com wrote back the same day]

Yes! I am more than happy to make myself available over the next few days.

When works for you?

xo

Allison





[Katherine did not get back to her right away and they did not meet while Allison was in California. Two months later, {3/01/2015} Katherine messaged Dr. Porter on his birthday]

Katherine

Hey Brandon I hope you had a wonderful birthday. I just wanted to let you know that Allison and I never ended up connecting…. Thanks again for thinking of Jane, it means a lot!





I had a wonderful day! I’m sorry for not following up with Allison to see if she got in contact with you guys. I’ll see her tomorrow and chat. They just finished teaching another round of the class and people had great experiences. If she is too busy trying to get the classes going and helping run a woman’s organization [Jness maybe DOS in its beginning stages] I can also find one of the other professional actors who can talk with you guys. Would that work for you? I get the sense that the most helpful perspective would be from a professional actor.

Katherine

Honestly I’m not sure it would work out with timing et al, but feel free to follow up if you would like. I’m kind of hoping Jane will stay around here this summer honestly, but who knows. I’m so glad you had a good day!





A month passed and Dr. Porter initiated a conversation on 3/31/2015]





Hello! Here is the acting class’s website. They have a new video describing it a little more.

http://www.ultimasource.com/ If Jane likes it I’m pretty sure I can get Allison to give her some time.

Katherine

Hey Brandon! Thanks so much for sharing, I’ll check it out!

Great video for sure!





Yes, I love it! Marc Vicente does good work.

Katherine

I know the course runs 5 weeks but how often does it meet?…





It meets about 5 days a week with homework in between.

Katherine

Full time during the day?





I don’t think so, but I will check. Combined with the course is a new type of yoga [exo/eso] and this is about 2 hours at least 3x per week and more if she wants to.

Katherine

Oh geez just stop! Lol





What do you mean? I’m not joking.

Katherine

I know you’re not! Did you know Jane adores yoga?

\

I didn’t.

The people who love yoga love this new training.

Katherine

So are you underwriting this adventure Dr. Porter? I can only imagine the tuition associated with this!





it is $8000 or $10,000. More valuable than any acting class she will ever have. It helps her discover herself and gives tools to help her build compassion for whatever parts of herself she is scared to expose. And, then there is the yoga.





Katherine

Wow. That’s…a lot.







It is serious stuff.





Katherine

Sounds like it! I mean it sounds awesome, I love the approach, the philosophy, the video, etc…

But…







It is $8000 until April 18.





Katherine

If I had 8K laying around, I’m guessing 10K wouldn’t be much of a stretch! Lol







$2000 is $2000 is $2000. They have a payment plan available if this is something that you would prefer.





Katherine

The level of faith and confidence you have in me is stunning! Touching! Heart wrenching!

WHY did we not date in high school?! Lol









I don’t know. You never asked me out!





Katherine

Ha! Ditto!! You didn’t even talk to me! Damn, you could have saved me from my disastrous high school life. Maybe if we DID date, I would have $10K sitting around!!! Or even $8K… that wasn’t otherwise earmarked for things like college…and food!









I think everyone has a disastrous high school life. I barely had my head above water.





Katherine

Do you mean that literally or figuratively? I’m guessing both. Yep, both.

This conversation would be so different in person…









Let’s talk on the phone. I want to know why you were a cheerleader for the swim team.





Katherine

Hahaha! So your head WAS above water! Lol Or you are sitting near your yearbook and you just looked that up.







It was always awkward for me to be wearing almost no clothes standing next to you guys [Cheerleaders].





Katherine

Too funny. I don’t recall that being awkward at all! Lol









You had clothes on.

…





Katherine

Oh dear. Boys in high school are so… sigh. You’re just trying to woo me out of $10K! You know you can message me anytime to reflect on the good old days, you don’t need to dangle this carrot to do so!







I’m trying to help you daughter have the best experience of herself she can.







Katherine

I would love that for her too, believe me, I would love to give her that experience! More than anything!… And if anyone needs it, she does! But we honestly just don’t have the money. It’s pretty simple!

[Brandon Porter then called Katherine on Facebook. She did not answer.]

Katherine

I can’t believe you just called me!!! Lol



I cannot believe you didn’t pick up!

Hahahahaha

Katherine

That has SO many layers to it! SO. MANY!



I hope they are good layers.

Katherine

Oh dear…



Do you have a dirty mind? It wasn’t intended that way. I don’t know what to say now. Did I make your life difficult?





Katherine

I don’t think all layers are bad but there are layers. No, of course you didn’t make my life difficult.







I don’t know what layers are, then.





Katherine

My life IS difficult, or seems to be today, but you didn’t make it that way! How was your day?….







My life is difficult too. It seems like this is the way life is. I’m going to sign my wife up for a $10,000 ethics course that I just took. It was outstanding and I cannot see her living life and raising our kids without it. So funny. We had dinner out together for the first time in months. It was pretty fun!





Katherine

Ethics huh? Interesting…







I don’t know where I will get the money, either.





[Ed. note: this is a perfect example of how Executive Success Programs works. A medical doctor who does not know where he can find money to pay for his wife’s courses. Viva Executive Success!]





Katherine

Where did you have dinner? That sounds delightful, I do hope wine was involved.







Yes. In the end, ethics are about joy.





Katherine

Seems ethics simple for some, complicated for others.







We ate in Saratoga. I had mushrooms and potatoes and she had salmon.





Katherine

Are you a vegetarian?







It hit the spot. She liked her wine. I am a vegetarian





Katherine

And you don’t drink?







I killed a lot of mice doing my PhD and it is a penance of mine. I drink occasionally. I might have taken the lives of 4000 little animals. That is a lot of life. I killed countless bacteria, too. I didn’t take on a penance for that.





Katherine

That makes sense… Wow, 4000. That’s a shitload of mice! Wait, where are you working? Did you tell me and I forgot?







I know. Not quite the mouse Hitler, but I was definitely warming up to earning that title. I’m in Albany, NY. I stay up late.





Katherine

And occasional drinks are good. I’ve had a couple today! Now I know where you live just not what you do, like career wise! Lol







What’s going on with you and your layers? I am a hospitalist for 12 days a month and I research joy and ethics.





[Here Dr. Porter shows us why he may be broke. He only works 12 days a month as a physician. The rest of his time he researches joy and ethics – Bronfman -Raniere style. That research includes human fright experiments – which may have given him joy, and taught him Raniere ethics – as he frightened young women with his gruesome experiments.]





Katherine

Ignore my layers. Not important. Oh wow, a hospitalist! Do you like that?!







Okeedokee.

I like parts of it…. I get to do a lot of cool things because of my job.

Like take ethics classes and acting classes…. What do you do with the rest of your time?

Are you in Los Angeles?





Katherine

Yoga, cycling, hiking, shuttling kids all over creation! We are about an hour east of LA…







Sounds good! It looks like you like it.





Katherine

Yes, more joy here for sure.

I like it! But taking Jane away from her theatre community sucked.







I like the distinction that joy is not conditional and happiness is conditional. [Raniere-speak]





Katherine

Oooooo, I want to hear more about that.









This [Raniere-inspired] theater crew is going to start making a new type of theater. They will start developing plays that help bring people to important experiences that are common life experiences, but we don’t plan for them. They are pre-experiences. Like end of life care questions. Things like that.





Katherine

Oooooooo….yes.







Let’s chat tomorrow. Do you have time to chat? I think it would be fun.





Katherine

Possibly. Maybe.







How about Thursday?





Katherine

When are you thinking? Time difference is a beast…







Not really. Is morning, afternoon or night best for you? I’m pretty open these next two days.





Katherine

Message me tomorrow… Want to send me some advanced reading on joy and ethics?







Okeedokee smokey. I don’t have much reading. I’ll give you another Web site.





Katherine

That works







www.espian.net





Katherine

I’ll check it out. Just for the record, I won’t have 10K tomorrow either…







Me either!





Katherine









Have a good night!





Katherine

You too, sleep well.







Will do, you too!





[Espian.net -like all Raniere websites has little information]

[The next day Katherine messaged Dr. Porter 4/01/2015]





Katherine

I thought that website would explore and ponder the meaning of joy and happiness in life… but sadly no. Lol. I don’t think I have money for that program either! …. What are you doing today?



I’m doing some research stuff. I’m available to talk right now if you want…. I’m available for the next hour or so. Then, I’ll be available later tonight.





Katherine

What is it that you want to chat about?







I was going to talk with you about the acting class. I can also talk with you about the joy classes if you are interested. I’m also curious about your stint as a cheerleader, but we can save that for a later conversation if you want.





Katherine

Lol, I think the acting/joy classes are moot unfortunately. I cheered for basketball too by the way!

That was much preferable as I recall, but literally a lifetime ago.









I’ll chat with you later!





Katherine

…. I do enjoy chatting with you, but probably best to focus on real grown up life now. And it is a beautiful life you have, yes? Your wife is gorgeous, your kids are adorable, and you have a wonderful job. I bet you are a fabulous practitioner. I remain intrigued about your theories behind joy and happiness, perhaps we can discuss that at some point…



Yes. Let’s talk about now. Sounds good to me!

Katherine

….At some point…



Cool beans! It’s fun to hear from you. I look fo to hearing your voice.

Katherine

I’m still not sure why, but ok!







[Somehow the two never connected. Maybe because Katherine did not have $8,000 to pay to send her 17 year old daughter to a Raniere-Mack class. Lucky for Katherine and Jane.]