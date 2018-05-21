Will wedding bells ring for Michelle and Ben Meyers?

I got this email today





Dear Frank,





I’m an avid reader of your web page. I dated a very low level espian several years ago for a year and to see this all finally coming to a boiling point is great. Thanks for all your hard work.





I was wondering if Laura Darby or anyone has heard anything about the wedding that is suppose to happen this weekend? The online wedding registries are showing that nothing has been purchased from their lists. The wedding was suppose to be on the 26th…. do you think it will go thru? Would love to know your thoughts if anything is happening.





Thanks for the great work.





E.





****

Dear E;





I have not heard that the wedding has been canceled. Of course, since the two announced their wedding plans some months ago, a lot has happened. Their master, Keith Raniere, was arrested. It seems likely Michelle’s mother, Nancy, and sister, Lauren, will be soon arrested and it is possible that it could happen this week on the eve of the wedding. We should also not rule out the possibility that Ben and/or Michelle might also be arrested sooner or later.





These are perilous times for NXIVM members.





But on the other hand, why should it not be so? They made it perilous for so many innocent people, as followers of Raniere, as they set out to destroy his targets. Among the worst of these was the groom-to-be, Ben Meyers. He was always willing to use his computer skills for evil, hurting innocents, spying on people, and lying for Raniere. He – worst of all – allowed Daniela Fernandez to be imprisoned for 18 months – simply because she wanted to date him and Raniere was pissed and imprisoned her. The cowardly Meyers allowed this to happen and got a consolation prize – Michelle Salzman . For it was literally when their romance bloomed – how they got together – was over the imprisonment of Daniela.





So why should we be surprised if the scheduled wedding is anything but joyful? This is karma.





On the other hand, for those interested in buying a gift for the couple, you might log on here:





https://registry.theknot.com/michelle-salzman-ben-myers-may-2018/24448509





https://www.crateandbarrel.com/gift-registry/michelle-salzman-and-ben-myers/r5807865





These two happy people will have a lot more to smile about if they retain lawyers sooner rather than later. But, one can only advise, not coerce. But the smiles will vanish and many days of gruesome misery lie ahead for failing to heed this simple advice. To my mind it seems shocking and completely unjust that gullible and manipulated individuals - who actually want to do good - like the two pictured here - have to be punished more or as much as people who knowingly harmed others. Please heed this. Time is running short. I wrote before V- Week -- that means BEFORE V-Week.

Their romance sparked when Ben and Michelle helped arrange the imprisonment of Daniela Fernandez. It was tough; Ben thought that Daniela had to be secretly confined to a room above the children being taught in Rainbow Cultural Garden. But he had his orders. He had wanted to date Daniela but Raniere said no. Michelle was assigned to help out and Ben, deprived of one woman, latched on to the next best, Michelle. Their loved blossomed as they shared a lovely secret – the imprisonment of Ben’s erstwhile girlfriend and so romantic – all done in the name of their Vanguard.