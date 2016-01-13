More on a Libyan’s view of the Bronfman pedigree and ‘dirty’ money they bring to the Raniere table
According to LibyaAgainstSuperPowerMedia.org
Abdul Basit Igtet is married to whisky baroness,Sarah Bronfman.
She is daughter of Jewish billionaire Edgar Bronfman, former president of World Jewish Congress and an anti-Muslim, anti-Blacks racist Jew.
Edgar’s father, Samuel, had built his fortune in the Prohibition era, when liquor was made illegal in America. He had bought the Seagram distillery inCanada, and all through the 1920s Bronfman pumped out a poisonous rotgut swill that was loaded into boats on Lake Erie and dumped in Detroit and around America. A mob of Detroit Jews called the “Purple Gang” ran the enterprise on the American side. Bronfman’s friend, the notorious gangster Meyer Lansky (Jewish), put it like this: “Sam Bronfman was bootlegging’ enough whiskey across the Canadian border to double the size of Lake Erie. It was no wonder that [they referred to] Lake Erie as ‘the Jewish lake.’” In that time, illegal liquor in America grossed $300 million a year and “employed” 50,000 people. In Detroit, the racket was 3 times larger than the city’s chemical industry, 8 times the size of its heating appliance industry, and 10 times that of its tobacco industry; it was second only to the manufacturing of automobiles! America had 200,000 illegal saloons and Bronfman tried to force his whiskey into every last one of them. His only real competition was yet another Jew named Lewis Rosenstien, who had bought up about thirty distilleries to compete with Seagram’s.
And liquor was only the tip of that iceberg. According to Israeli scholar Robert Rockaway, “fifty percent of the leading bootleggers were Jews, andJewish criminals financed and directed much of the nation’s narcotics traffic.” Rockaway further states that these Jewish criminals were seen by American Jews as “folk heroes” because they used their underworld wealth to finance Jewish institutions, including the state of Israel. Read more here.
“The tragedy for Edgar Bronfman (actually a great victory for temperance and sobriety) is reminiscent of Revelation’s prophecy that the Great Harlot Israel, bedecked with jewels and clothed in scarlet will, in one hour, be overthrown and utterly desolated – by treachery from within by her lover, theanti-Christ false messiah,” wrote Rev. Ted Pike on August 1, 2012. Read full article here.
Sara and Clare Bronfman learned lessons from their father, Edgar Bronfman.