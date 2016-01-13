They use their money to aid Keith Raniere’s goals to destroy the lives of people.

But really, it should come as no surprise to people that Clare and Sara Bronfman are squandering their inherited money on trying to destroy people’s lives. It runs in the family.

A fine post was found at http://libyaagainstsuperpowermedia.org/category/libya/sara-bronfman-wife-of-abdul-basit-a-zionist/

But lets now look at just where the vast Bronfman fortune came from…

In the 1920’s, alcohol was banned in America in an era known as the Prohibition. Over the border in Canada, an ambitious and ruthless family decided to take advantage of this situation.

Canadian, Samuel Bronfman became a producer of oceans of alcoholand formed a racket of smuggling it from Canada into America. As it began to cross the border, this became illegal activity. In an industry already awash with shady characters and deals, Samuel Bronfman used a string of well-known gangsters to aid him. These included, none other, than Al Capone!

Samuel Bronfman also dabbled in the oil business…

Eventually the Bronfmans became Canada’s richest family – and Samuel’s son Edgar Bronfman Sr, who took American citizenship in 1959 – soon believed, in the words of his own daughters, that he could buy anyone he wanted.

A web of Swiss bank accounts were opened. Some suggested this activity – as well as the Bronfman-controlled Bank of Montreal having had their bank account for the Prohibition Era alcohol put under a false name – led to suspicions of money laundering.

And is it merely coincidence that Basit Igtet ended up in Switzerland with his father’s ill-gotten gains already there?

And now we come back to the subject of John McCain…

The Bronfman family was the king behind the throne of the organised crime empire in Arizona – a crime empire that spawned the political career of John McCain.

A man named Jim Hensley was well known in mob circles as a gangster in Arizona and was exposed in the seventies – by a man who was then killed in a car bombing in 1976. Hensley’s daughter married John McCain and the Hensley family was a key sponsor of McCain’s political career. Like the Bronfmans, Hensley was also involved with alcohol – as owner of the biggest beer distributor in Arizona. But what the media never mention is that the Hensley gangster fortune that backsMcCain is, in fact, a branch of the same bootlegging and racketeeringfortune of the Bronfman dynasty of Canada…

Next time you see Basit Igtet and John McCain – an agent of ‘israel’ – shaking hands as they plot for the new Libya, you can remember this important connection…No wonder they are such pals!

And now we come to another ultimate Zionist connection of the Bronfman family…

My Libyan sources have sent me a copy of a document of the ‘Israel Discount Bank LTD’, dated February 10th 2014. It is an Amendment to a Bank Holding Permit – for the means of a control of the Bank by individuals from the Bronfman Group.

The Bronfman Group had received an Amendment to the Holding Permit (following the death of Edgar Bronfman Sr on December 21st, 2013), as defined in the Amendment to the Holding Permit – issued by the Governor of the ‘Bank of Israel’…

Appendix three of the addendum to permit to hold means of control of ‘Israel Discount Bank LTD’, contains the names of the beneficiaries of the trusts. The list contains more than 30 members of the Bronfman family – including Sara Igtet.

Basit Igtet is the Zionists weapon of choice for Libya.

It is now up to the Libyan people to decide whether they wish to be ruled by a family that are hardly the sort of people to be getting into bed with.

You do so at your peril…

Ask Sara Bronfman and her husband Basit Igtet if they would approve of branding their daughter if Keith Raniere thought it was a good idea.

Basit and Sara (Bronfman0 Igtet at their Manhattan home with infant daughter, Safia.