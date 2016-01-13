More on Sara Bronfman’s husband and a Libyan’s view of NXIVM
A closer look at Basit Igtet
(courtesy libyaagainstsuperpowermedia.org
Basit Igtet is a native of Benghazi, east Libya, born into a tribe of around just ten people – hardly a base of support for him! East Libya is a region of many Libyans of Egyptian, Greek or Turkish descent. Some of theseEasterners supported the foreign invasion and war on Libya in 2011, causing Libyan patriots to regard these particular easterners as being from another planet. They certainly do not wish to be ruled by them or their foreign masters.
Igtet’s late father was a radical leader of Islamic extremists – althoughBasit denies this. But his father’s extremist activities soon caught the attention of Libya’s then leader, Muammar Gaddafi, and his Jamahiriyah government – which always took a zero-tolerance stance to any kind of internal terrorism. Particularly when those trying to subvert the Libyan state were doing so on behalf of foreign and Zionist agendas. Igtet Srembezzled millions of dollars from the Gaddafi government and was sent to prison for doing so.
Basit Igtet ran off to Switzerland. He lived in exile for over 20 years – but he chose Switzerland for a very specific reason. For it was here that Igtet found his fathers’ embezzled millions. This is how Basit Igtet built his company and became a multi-millionaire by the age of 45 – although he would have you believe a quite different story.
Now he is using that same money to self-promote and buy himself a ticket to the ballot box – despite being a long-time ex-patriate with a complete lack of any national security experience. He is little known inside of Libya itself and, indeed, few people have heard of him outside of Libya either!
Whilst in Switzerland, he joined with the wealthy Zionists and become a devout worker for Zionism. He seized his opportunity, when it came, to make the Jewess Sara Bronfman his girlfriend and later his wife. She is a daughter of a man who – until his death – was one of the world’s richest and most powerful Zionists, thanks to an empire based on trading in booze…
Once he has cemented his position as leader of Libya, Igtet intends to announce Libya’s full recognition of the ‘state of israel’ – and to allow ‘israel’ to set up a military base in the Green Mountain region of Libya… He strongly espouses the Western and Zionist agenda of capitalism and free markets.
He has acquired the services of the law firm of Barack Obama’s notorious foreign policy sidekick and former US Senator Joe Lieberman.
Lieberman is an agent of ‘israel’ and works for the Muslim Brotherhood. He lobbies to Washington on behalf of Igtet and for enslaving Libya to Qatar – via his aforementioned law firm… Indeed, Igtet has overseen real estate projects in Qatar – one of Libya’s most fierce enemies.
Igtet has crazily stated that Libya needs a Rudy Giuliani-type figure – (former New York Mayor and a gangster, if ever there was one).
Keen to get the top job, Igtet ruthlessly plotted post-war against the former Libyan ‘prime minister’ Ali Zeidan. No problem with that, but he claimed that Zeidan was all about ego, yet Igtet himself is on one massive ego trip.
But he has one huge problem…My Libyan sources inform me that none of the tribal leaders will meet with Igtet or accept him – because of his Zionism, his marriage to a Jew and her families’ dealings in alcohol.
One of Igtet’s top backers though is John McCain – a man who has been photographed shaking hands with almost every extremist in Libya and who was a major figure in the plot of the invasion and destruction of the country in 2011. (There is a particular reason why Igtet and McCain are so chummy and this will be explained here further on)!
Igtet, himself, was also a major plotter, lobbying in 2011 on behalf of the so-called ‘Transitional National Council’ (‘TNC’ – later the ‘NTC’) – the illegal, alternative ‘government’ that was foreign-installed and outside of Libya itself.
Igtet is also friendly with the odious John Kerry.
Igtet denies he is an Islamist – yet he has courted support from some of the most extreme Islamist figures. He has met with Ahmed Abu Khattala – charged with the 2012 attack on the US embassy in Libya that killed four Americans – including its ambassador, the gunrunning Christopher Stevens.
Igtet has known a senior Libyan Muslim Brotherhood leader, Emad Elbannani – since they both lived as businessmen in Switzerland. The latter introduced Igtet to Islamist politician Rachid Ghannouchi – leader of Tunisia’s controversial Ennahda party.
Tellingly, Igtet is also an oilman – he founded an oil and gas exploration entity called Athal Energy in 2011. No coincidence that 2011 was also the year of Nato’s war on Libya and it is clear who Igtet intends to give the oil profits of Libya to – and it will not be the Libyan people.
One of Igtet’s and Sara Bronfman’s business partners is a man named Richard Griffiths – who has considerable connections to American and Canadian intelligence agencies – including the CIA. Griffiths is also a director of public relations for Scaix – a company heavily involved with the CIA and the US military…
Igtet, Bronfman and Griffiths all plan to profit from Libya via any future Libyan regime that has Igtet as leader. This will be done via a web of enterprises that they are involved with.
Igtet has a ‘charity’ titled the ‘Independent Libya Foundation’ (INLIFO). Founded in New York in 2011, this organisation has never been registered as a charity – despite being required to do so by US law. Nor has it registered to operate as a non-profit making organisation anywhere else in America! INLIFO has a financial affiliation with the American Chamber of Commerce – whose executive director just happens to be Richard Griffiths!
Evidence – obtained by Friends of Libya – shows that, rather than being a “philanthropic” enterprise, as claimed, the real agenda is that the INLIFO will be used as a platform for Igtet’s political ambitions,influence peddling and business interests in Libya.
As Igtet is owner of a number of business chambers, the situation that he and his INLIFO founding members have manufactured will be one where access to him and his ministries would be by direct payment to their chambers. This could be seen as corruption. If Igtet becomes ‘PM’ of Libya, he, his wife and their business partners will be raking in yet more money.
When asked how he will try to solve the massive security issues currently beleaguering his country, Igtet bizarrely replied that solving the four problems of “fear, greed, love and sex” was the formula. One can only imagine what ordinary Libyans and Muslims make of this ridiculous statement.
Then there is the mystery of Igtet’s young daughter. For a while, he and his wife tried to hide the existence of this child from the Libyan people by keeping mention and photos of her off their online biographies.
The couple were married on 15th July 2012. Their daughter has been described in the media as being four months old in early May 2013. This means, by my calculations, that this child was conceived out of wedlock.
This kind of immorality is endemic in the West, where it is promoted as both acceptable and normal and, I would go as far as to say, encouraged. Libya is a Muslim country and we do not want this kind of behaviour here.
If all this does not disturb you enough about little Basit Igtet – then let us take a deeper look at the Igtet wifelet…
American Jew, Sara Igtet – nee Bronfman – is the daughter of the recently deceased and massively wealthy Seagram alcohol magnate Edgar Bronfman Sr. He was a former chairman of Seagram.
Edgar Bronfman Sr was also for almost three decades the President of the World Jewish Congress. He was forced to retire from this position in 2007 – after evidence came to light that his trusted deputy had embezzled over $1 million.
The Bronfmans are one of New York’s most prominent and social dynasties. They have sunk a large portion of their money into US entertainment and communications entities – meaning mainstream media rarely dare to criticise them. (Further on here, there will be more about both the Zionist connection and where the Bronfman family fortune came from).
Sara Bronfman, 38, and her sister Clare Bronfman, 35, becameheiresses to the multi-billion dollar Seagram alcohol fortune – estimated to be $2.5 billion. Edgar Bronfman Jr is their half-brother and is a former chairman of Warner Music Group. Their mother divorced their father and then married the popular British actor Nigel Havers.
Sara has been described as an “airhead” and a party girl – and is already a divorcee – her marriage to Irish horse racing jockey Ronan Clarke hit the rocks after only four months.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed that involve both sisters. Theallegations involved how they were using their family trust’s money as well as allegations that involve possible blackmail, perjury, theft, and conspiracy to forge documents – as well as other potential illegal activities.
In 2009, Clare received what she called an “extortion” letter – intended for Sara – in which several women, including the sisters’ then financial planner, demanded money – or they would go to the press with highly damaging information connected to the sisters. But allegations have been made that Clare Bronfman lied to the court about this letter…
Court records state that the blackmail letter Clare claimed to have received was, in fact, not addressed to her at all – but to a man named Keith Raniere and a woman named Nancy Salzman. It was signed by nine senior members of a group called NXIVM – (pronounced ‘nex-ee-um’) – announcing their resignation from the group and a demand that they be paid money that they are owed. Salzman was NXIVM’s president.
What we do know is that Clare and Sara have been heavily involved in this very secretive and dangerous NXIVM organisation – a group the sisters’ own father had referred to as “a cult”…
Court papers have revealed that the sisters had siphoned off colossal amounts of money from their own family trust funds – to finance NXIVM and its nefarious activities.
Around $150 million had been taken out of the trusts and bank accounts. It was allegedly used to buy real estate amounting to over a dozen properties for NXIVM’s activities, as well as a private jet to fly around NXIVM’s leader – the aforementioned Keith Raniere; a svengali David Koresh-type figure who likes to be called ‘Vanguard’.
In 2009, Raniere made a disturbing video, in which he boasted to having had a number of people murdered – because their beliefs conflicted with his own…Raniere’s friends in high places are clearly high enough to give him the confidence that he will not be investigated by the Feds any time soon…
The sisters also used their trust money to finance Raniere’s investment schemes – as well as to cover his failed bets in the commodities market. Even more disturbingly, millions were spent by the sisters to support a flood of lawsuits filed across the United States against – what they see as – NXIVM’s enemies.
According to court filings, much of the money was spent by the sisters allegedly working to conceal the full extent of their spending from their father and the family trustees…
Many former members of NXIVM are afraid to speak out against the cult. Those who have been brave enough tell of stories of the cult’s useof private detectives, allegedly obtaining bank and phone records of those trying to expose NXIVM, people being threatened and stalked – including one being ran off the road by a mysterious black car.
NXIVM claims to be merely an organisation that conducts self-improvement workshops and life-coaching classes. Or as I prefer to say, social-engineering exercises preying on those feeling weak and vulnerable and needing to find solace in their empty lives. Disturbingly, NXIVM’s techniques include hypnosis, paramilitary exercises and controversial behavioural-modification regimes…
The Bronfman sisters were easily drawn to NXIVM; allegedly having had a poor relationship with their father and feeling alienated. Sara felt she lacked a purpose in life – while sister Clare was described as angry – a competitive showjumper and trainer of horses, she preferred the company of equines instead of humans. (Yes, I can sympathise with that)! How ironic that Seagram is also known in the UK for their past long-time sponsorship of the Grand National – the world’s most cruel horse race.
It is said that Keith Raniere had his sights on the girls’ father from the very start.
Eager to improve his relationship with his daughters, and after Sara had completed her course, Edgar Bronfman Sr soon signed up to one of NXIVM’s VIP workshops. Ran by Salzman, the course was designed to draw in the rich and famous that Raniere was keen to have patronise his group.
But Bronfman Sr soon cut all ties to NXIVM – after Clare revealed to him that the group had borrowed $2 million from her…
Although Raniere’s group was raking in millions of dollars, a 2003 article in Forbes magazine blew the lid off NXIVM and portrayed him and his organisation as dark and “manipulative’ – and he mysteriously had no bank accounts in his name… His previous business venture had also been investigated by regulators in 23 US states and he was sued by New York’s attorney general for it being nothing more than a “ pyramid scheme”, according to court files. Some of his courses’ participants revealed they had suffered near-psychotic breakdowns after going through Raniere’s programmes; classic brainwashing techniques – separating people from their families and steadily breaking them down psychologically… It is also in this article that Bronfman Sr described NXIVM as “a cult” – and admitted that he had not spoken to his daughters for months.
It was after this article appeared that Bronfman Sr received a phone call from a woman named Toni Natalie – warning him that he had now become NXIVM’s enemy.
Natalie had been Raniere’s girlfriend for eight years and a business partner with him. She had even given up her marriage and caring for her child because Raniere had encouraged her to do so. He had also told her that she would father his child and that this child would save the world.
After they split, she endured a nine-year nightmare. According to court files, her home was broken into, her electricity cut off and her family threatened. She was crippled with debts – from her business with Raniere after it collapsed – put into her name, and had to file for bankruptcy. Case after case was filed against Natalie by Raniere and two henchwomen – one of whom was Salzman – and which the judge described as nothing more than an act of a “jilted” man’s “revenge”.
Even worse, Natalie also learnt that NXIVM had hired the hugely controversial Israeli private investigator Juval Aviv to spy on her home, her private life and her business dealings.
Aviv, himself, is a self-confessed former agent of Mossad and claims the actor Eric Bana portrayed him as the character ‘Avner’ in the hit Spielberg film ‘Munich’.
Ironically, Aviv was also brought in as an investigator into the Lockerbie plane bombing – but his findings certainly upset the CIA…
Natalie by now was terrified and already broken psychologically by her time with NXIVM –– where she was told that she was “the chosen one”.She warned Bronfman Sr to get his daughters out of the cult – and that if he did not, then Raniere would use up all the girls’ money – and would sleep with both sisters.
When Natalie was with Raniere, he also lived with two other women. He is also alleged to be a paedophile. He still lives in a neighbourhood that locals refer to as “the compound’ – because most of the people living in the houses there are NXIVM members – most of them females…When Raniere is seen out walking, he is often surrounded by women…Witnesses describe him as obsessed with controlling his world and everyone around him – and fascinated by power, money and the workings of the mind. Natalie describes him as a man who finds and preys on peoples’ vulnerabilities.
In 2003, a 35-year-old woman, Kristin Snyder, a confident and seemingly well-adjusted environmental consultant disappeared after attending a NXIVM class in Alaska. Her body was never found – only a note in which she wrote about how she was “brainwashed” by NXIVM and her emotion killed or turned off – and that she had not known that she was “already dead”.
Today, NXIVM’s sessions are described as more sinister than ever.
Participants describe that they are brainwashed by the group’s‘therapy’ sessions into thinking they are reincarnated Nazi’s, responsible for 9/11, or responsible for the Columbia space shuttle disaster!
In 2007, desperate for yet more money to sink into NXIVM, Sara and Clare Bronfman were working to change the trustees that were overseeing their portion of the master trust – in order to gain access to another $200 million. At his wits end, Bronfman Sr reportedly then considered having his daughters both declared to be incompetent, by the courts.
Both girls were now firmly under Raniere’s influence – Sara, was put on the board of NXIVM – and made responsible for organising all the group’s events, despite knowing nothing about how to run a business.While Clare turned her back on horses and threw herself into the running – and financing – of a string of Raniere’s projects.
The courts became filled with claim and counter claim as the sisterssaid that they were the victims of the squandering of the Bronfman fortune. While others claimed contents of 17 mysterious bankers’ boxes of document copies about the sisters financial dealings – which the two women had desperately failed to retrieve – would show how theBronfman sisters allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to forge documents.
NXIVM is alleged to have been involved with various illegal activities – such as money laundering, immigration violations and tax evasion – although evidence of this had yet to be provided.
The sisters’ legal bills and fighting NXIVM’s ‘enemies’ were said to have run up to $2million a month – and their private jet has had to go…
Raniere filed court claims that Edgar Bronfman Sr was responsible for his daughters’ financial losses – saying their father conspired against him and “rigged the market” because he did not want his girls involved with Raniere.
Despite their protestations, Sara is still involved with NXIVM – while Clare went onto the company’s executive board – and their spending continues…
The sisters are still financing NXIVM projects – including retaining the services of highly unsavoury people and organisations, funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to politicians like Mike Huckerbe – and, very disturbingly, the murderess Hillary Clinton…As well as hiring aggressive private investigators to carry out acts, such as the – subsequently abandoned – plot to murder the anti-cult activist, Rick Ross.
Ross, Aviv and NXIVM also became mired in legal battles of claim and counter claim against each other.
It was also alleged that the Bronfman sisters wired $500,000 on behalf of Raniere to two ex-CIA agents in an attempt to smear a NXIVM member who had committed suicide. (I assume this refers to poor Kristin Snyder).
Libyans thinking of voting for Basit Igtet, need to seriously question if they really want someone with the judgement of Sara Bronfman to be their ‘First Lady’ of Libya….
Trouble clearly runs in the Bronfman family. Three decades ago, on the eve of the wedding of the sisters’ mother and father, their half-brother, Samuel II, was ‘kidnapped’ and held for a $4.6 million ransom. But a year later the jury acquitted the abductors – on suspicion that Samuel II had been trying to extort money from his father, Edgar Bronfman Sr, in revenge for the anointing of Edgar Jr as heir to the Seagram throne.
In 1977, Ira Einhorn, a close friend of Edgar Bronfman Sr’s sister-in-law, Barbara Bronfman – murdered his then girlfriend Holly Maddux, 32.
Einhorn was a svengali-type figure with huge influence over Barbara (yes, sounds familiar doesn’t it)! Holly Maddox was breaking up with Einhorn – who had a history of violence against his women and enjoyed hearing the screaming of animals that he tortured. Holly’s skull was smashed in and Einhorn – in absentia – was found guilty of her murder.But Einhorn evaded justice after the Bronfmans allowed him to hide out in the family mansion. They had even paid for Einhorn’s bail. After fleeing the country, Einhorn continued to receive money – allegedly from Barbara Bronfman.
But lets now look at just where the vast Bronfman fortune came from…
In the 1920’s, alcohol was banned in America in an era known as the Prohibition. Over the border in Canada, an ambitious and ruthless family decided to take advantage of this situation.
Canadian, Samuel Bronfman became a producer of oceans of alcoholand formed a racket of smuggling it from Canada into America. As it began to cross the border, this became illegal activity. In an industry already awash with shady characters and deals, Samuel Bronfman used a string of well-known gangsters to aid him. These included, none other, than Al Capone!
Samuel Bronfman also dabbled in the oil business…
Eventually the Bronfmans became Canada’s richest family – and Samuel’s son Edgar Bronfman Sr, who took American citizenship in 1959 – soon believed, in the words of his own daughters, that he could buy anyone he wanted.
A web of Swiss bank accounts were opened. Some suggested this activity – as well as the Bronfman-controlled Bank of Montreal having had their bank account for the Prohibition Era alcohol put under a false name – led to suspicions of money laundering.
And is it merely coincidence that Basit Igtet ended up in Switzerland with his father’s ill-gotten gains already there?
And now we come back to the subject of John McCain…
The Bronfman family was the king behind the throne of the organised crime empire in Arizona – a crime empire that spawned the political career of John McCain.
A man named Jim Hensley was well known in mob circles as a gangster in Arizona and was exposed in the seventies – by a man who was then killed in a car bombing in 1976. Hensley’s daughter married John McCain and the Hensley family was a key sponsor of McCain’s political career. Like the Bronfmans, Hensley was also involved with alcohol – as owner of the biggest beer distributor in Arizona. But what the media never mention is that the Hensley gangster fortune that backsMcCain is, in fact, a branch of the same bootlegging and racketeeringfortune of the Bronfman dynasty of Canada…
Next time you see Basit Igtet and John McCain – an agent of ‘israel’ – shaking hands as they plot for the new Libya, you can remember this important connection…No wonder they are such pals!
And now we come to another ultimate Zionist connection of the Bronfman family…
My Libyan sources have sent me a copy of a document of the ‘Israel Discount Bank LTD’, dated February 10th 2014. It is an Amendment to a Bank Holding Permit – for the means of a control of the Bank by individuals from the Bronfman Group.
The Bronfman Group had received an Amendment to the Holding Permit (following the death of Edgar Bronfman Sr on December 21st, 2013), as defined in the Amendment to the Holding Permit – issued by the Governor of the ‘Bank of Israel’…
Appendix three of the addendum to permit to hold means of control of ‘Israel Discount Bank LTD’, contains the names of the beneficiaries of the trusts. The list contains more than 30 members of the Bronfman family – including Sara Igtet.
Basit Igtet is the Zionists weapon of choice for Libya.
It is now up to the Libyan people to decide whether they wish to be ruled by a family that are hardly the sort of people to be getting into bed with.
You do so at your peril…
Lets not Forget: Basit Igtet’s Independent Libya Foundation: An Uncharitable Critique
BEWARE THE RATVERMENTS OF LIBYA FALLING INTO THE TRAP OF THE COLONIZERS WHO THEN WILL BRING THE MESSIAH Abdul Basit Igtet AS THE NEW LEADER IN LIBYA
Lady Khamis (‘T.G.W.L.K.’)
For libyaagainstsuperpowermedia.org