Monte Blu: Trust the Vanguard and follow Clare Bronfman!

By Monte Blu

It is the duty of the critical thinker to shake up people by writing the blatant truth. So here goes:

Keith Raniere has the right motives. His remarkable contributions to science through his patents on teleconferencing, sleep enhancement, how to identify Luciferians and others were remarkable – not to speak of his patent pending Rational Inquiry. His contributions to medicine through his discovery of a cure for Tourettes Syndrome, Crones Disease and cancer are equally remarkable.

His pushback against the Holocaust fabricators by telling the blatant truth – is something future generations will surely honor Raniere for doing as one remarkable service to humanity.

Naturally this generation could not accept it. He tried to free us sexually from our old puritanical and hypocritical morality. Monogamy is soon dead. He knew it. Why should one not love all without being foolishly limited to some legal ceremony. Polyamory is the future. We have all witnessed his remarkable kindness to so many women he mentored through the hardest of times. We have seen him teach world leaders, business leaders, doctors and others on the hardest topics as well.

There is a lot of faux anger on this website – both by its author and in the comments of ignorant haters – some of whom – in the future, maybe not until they are on their deathbeds, will realize the remarkable things he did for them. The Vanguard had greatness and he had the eccentricities of genius. He followed the beat of his own internal drummer. Now think of his greatness: it is so strong it frightens people like little does – Jane Does that is. They could not deal with their own growth. He wanted to give them victories. And in this effort, we are inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approached them. He was dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others.

But anyone can deal with victory. Only the mighty can bear defeat. I have more faith in the Vanguard now than ever. He alone has kept his promises, all his promises, to the Nxians. He invented a remarkable new way of life and convinced us to make it work. He never tried to impose his reformation by coercion.

If not for Allison Mack, her greed and remarkable selfishness and her desire to win the Vanguard over at our expenses, he would be free now. Allison is his Judas. But he shall rise again.

Yes, the Vanguard had a predecessor in the reformation business, called Jesus Christ. Perhaps we may assume that Jesus knew as much as the Vanguard did about saving people. The Vanguard made it clear that the business of the teacher was to make ideas available, and not impose them on people. This is why he charged for the intensives and not as the remarkably vicious Frank Parlato suggested – to make money! Yet Allison is worse than Parlato. She destroyed everything by inventing DOS. He knew nothing until after it was started and she misrepresented the truth. He who could shatter obstacles believed in this vicious liar. But obstacles do not exist to be surrendered to, but only to be broken. He was passive in DOS. This was Allison. Not that it was evil in and of itself. If women want to be branded they should be able to do so like men. It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas and tools that continue to improve the lives of so many because of Allison Mack.

Today there have been many defamatory accusations made and Clare has said, with remarkable firmness, that the Vanguard has not abused or coerced anyone. And, as everyone of us know, Clare follows the Vanguard in order to do something more meaningful with her life. It is important to note that Clare was not and never had been a member of DOS. With the exception of a couple does – Jane Does that is – DOS has truly benefited the lives of its members, and does so freely. The women freely took a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth.

Still keep in mind that the Vanguard and Clare knew nothing about the collateral. That was Allison’s doing. And when, as it has been alleged, that women were ordered to have sex with the Vanguard – the so-called sex trafficking – remember it was Allison and India who did the commanding not the Vanguard.

What was the Vanguard doing? Just trying to mentor them. It was Allison who had the collateral and Allison gave the orders to “seduce” Keith – not vice versa! How could Keith know these Does who acted willing toward him were being blackmailed by Allison? The Vanguard and Clare knew nothing! His intentions were pure and Clare knew absolutely nothing about this.

So never be afraid to raise your voice for the Vanguard, for his honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and raise it also against the lying greedy Allison Mack. If people all over the world would do this, it would make this sinister foolish Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza change her mind and put the blame where it belongs: On Allison Mack, and India Oxenberg. [Nicki is innocent and knew nothing.]

We are suffering now but solidly together. As the Vanguard taught us “Given the choice between the experience of pain and doing nothing, we must choose pain.”

He did his best for us and we must do our best for him. Follow Clare. She has earned the highest honors through selfless service to the Vanguard. I remember her remarkable words, “The saddest thing about most love, is that not only the love cannot last forever, but even the heartbreak is soon forgotten. But not with the Vanguard, our heartbreak will be forever if we cannot save him and our love for him will never be forgotten till the end of time.”