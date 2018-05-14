Feds’ court filing suggest NY State criminal charges might be filed against Raniere and Mack

The latest filings in the Raniere/Mack case have some interesting language in the cover letter that accompanies the “Stipulation & Protective Order” that was filed last Friday.





In addition to the list of Raniere-related companies that was included in that document that I already reported on, there is also the following language:





“Some Discovery Materials identify or tend to identify, alleged victims of human smuggling, alien harboring, physical or mental abuse towards an intimate partner, stalking, sexual abuse or sex trafficking, both of the charged crimes and other crimes or bad conduct of the defendants”.

As far as I can recall, this is the first time that the Feds have described some of the other charges that may be forthcoming against Raniere and Mack. What’s particularly interesting is that some of these charges really seem more like state-level charges than federal-level charges — e.g., physical or mental abuse against an intimate partner, stalking, sexual abuse — which might mean that there will be separate state charges being filed somewhere down the road.





Hopefully, if that happens, those charges will be brought by the Brooklyn District Attorney, Eric Gonzalez, rather than by the New York State Attorney General or, God forbid, the Albany County District Attorney (It’s possible that the, hopefully, new Saratoga County District Attorney would do an OK job on these charges but he won’t be in office until January 1, 2019.





https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2018-05-11-agreement-on-sealing-info.pdf