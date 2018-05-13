Today’s menu for Raniere: Bon Appetit!

Bon Appetit! Or, in Italian, {Raniere is Italian] Mangia Merda!

Keith Raniere nearly starved his slaves – for their own good he told them – with his low calorie diet.

Happily, he is eating well in federal custody at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

So, what’s on the menu today for the self-proclaimed world’s smartest man?

Many people believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day and at MDC great care is taken to ensure inmates get a good start to their day with a sumptuous early morning breakfast.

Today, we had that down home country favorite: biscuits with gravy, with plenty of margarine.

Fruit – today it is pears, grapes and cherries – are nature’s way of spelling “delight.” And Raniere had a plentiful portion. A nutritious bowl of cereal with milk. Plus fruit juice. And a savory cup of steaming fresh brewed [or instant] coffee.

Vanguard's hearty breakfast - tomorrow. He eats better than his DOS slaves.

If the delicious cup of coffee is not too stimulating, right after breakfast is the perfect time to take a nice little nap to be at peak for activities later in the day. And, of course, those activities begin with lunch.

It may surprise you, but at MDC, lunch is even better than breakfast!

Today, we have an assortment of select cold cuts – everyone’s favorite lunch on a warm spring day, with two whole slices of bread! To round out this culinary pleasure, a heaping helping of high fiber coleslaw with just the right amount of that tasty milk-like sweetly seasoned sauce that gives it its special luscious flavor. Add a giant mound of potato salad for carbs and energy and you’re pretty much set for the rest of the afternoon!

Coffee is served with two creamers for that rich sensation of blond coffee that coffee connoisseurs love so well. And now, it’s time for a siesta after this heavy chowing.

Dinner

There are some who say the food is so good at MDC that if people on the outside knew, they might break the law just to get in and enjoy the succession of gastronomical delights served three times daily.

Now it’s time for dinner.

Dinner is the right time to relax and unwind and reflect upon the day’s activities. That’s why prisoners at MDC get a full 20 minutes to savor their food and think about the past and future.

Today, the pampered prisoners at MDC will receive a fabulous portion of tasty meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy. And, as if that wasn’t enough – a special treat — a huge portion of legumes – so healthy and loaded with fiber. To top it off, because a lot of prisoners are big eaters – three whole slices of bread! An apple for desert [healthy] and a large, refreshing glass of water makes this meal thrilling for the health-conscious prisoner as well as the gourmand who delights in culinary pleasure.

As you can see from the picture below, this meal is for men with hearty appetites. Note how the large portion of meatloaf virtually dwarfs the slices of bread beside it.

Dinner

After a sumptuous meal like this, it’s time to put on the slippers, grab a good book and slip into bed, read a little and soon be ready for a night of sweet dreams and perhaps a vision or two of what will on the menu tomorrow for breakfast.