MK10ART: DOS = Denial of Sanity– When Will These Dossier Women Grow up?

The following is Part 2 from the artist MK10ART.





MK10ART

BY MK10ART

DOS = Denial Of Sanity

Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt

DOS's grandmaster delights in his females' obedience.

DOS’s grandmaster delights in his females’ obedience as he swims in da Nile.

Review of the DOSsier’s video: “Women of DOS Clarify Important Details About the DOS Narrative and Charges from Trial”

Far from “clarifying” anything, this DOS video obfuscates and spreads misinformation about the Nxivm DOS sex cult and trial. Dr. Danielle Roberts sets the stage to exonerate herself, and DOS, from NXIVM’s crimes.





MK10 ART's Danielle Roberts

MK10 ART’s Danielle Roberts





First, she brings up some of Keith Raniere’s (DOS grandmaster) sex crimes.

3:46

If children were being hurt, if pedophilia was going on, if all of these other things were happening, none of us would be supporting this.

Roberts says DOS didn’t hurt children. Technically, this may be true, but DOS did hurt young women.





Also, a man led DOS, Keith Raniere, who hurt children. DOS supported Raniere, Raniere raped children. So is DOS guilty of hurting children if they served a pedophile? Yes, DOS served and supported a criminal, knowingly or not.





MK10ART painting.

Keith Raniere, the founder and leader of DOS, raped 12-year-old 60 times

MK10ART's evocative and tender painting of Rhiannon.

MK10ART’s evocative and tender painting of Rhiannon.

Raniere then raped 14-year-old Gina Hutchinson (and another Gina and other unnamed girls).

MK-10 Gina Hutchinson

MK10ART Gina Hutchinson

Cult members successfully prevented Camilla from appearing at the trial. Still, she bravely managed to thwart their coercive tactics and appeared at his sentencing.

At Raniere’s sentencing, Camila said Raniere raped her when she was 15. That was statutory rape. She also said in her civil complaint that he raped her as an adult – by force – when she tried to leave him.

The criminal boldness of Raniere with these rapes (among other crimes) indicates that there were probably many more victims.





MK10ART's sketch of Rhiannon.

MK10ART’s sketch of Rhiannon.





Dr. Danielle Roberts then tries to defend a putative grooming school called Rainbow Cultural Garden (RCG).





RCG was an experimental program created by Raniere, who has no background in education.





RCG confused children with multiple languages while distancing them from their parents. RCG was a potential source for Keith’s pedophilic predilections. RCG also served as a portal into the Nxivm cult.

MK10Art Sara Bronfman and her Rainbow Cultural Garden

MK10ART Sara Bronfman and her Rainbow CULT-u-ral Garden

MK10ART

4:03

In fact, we were working hard on companies that would do the exact opposite. Rainbow Cultural Gardens was brought up in one of the comments and the entire commitment to Rainbow Cultural Gardens was to help children be able to grow, blossom, become more creative, more joyful children.

Blossom? Joyful?

Why would Roberts talk about making children “joyful” in the context of an educational program?

Perhaps she read Frank Parlato’s article, “Raniere’s ‘Joyful’ Raping of 12-Year-Old Destroyed Her Childhood, But She Made a Brave Comeback.”

Maybe it was the fact that one of Keith Raniere’s favorite quotes was, “He who has the most joy wins.”

MK10ART: Another sympathetic painting depicting the sorrow and torture and the healing of Rhiannon. She agreed to testify in the Raniere trial but the judge would not allow it.





4:42

Roberts continues:





From the beginning, something that was absolutely absurd, you know, DOS being something that was damaging to begin with, became blown out of proportion.

Apparently, Roberts believes starving DOS women on a 500 calories per day vegan diet, being an obedient slave under a pedophile, taking crotch shots on command (which were sent to Keith), and regurgitating misogynistic tripe like “women have no character,” among other things (branding) is all for positive growth.

Others would call that damaging, or perhaps even – beyond idiotic.









The specific cause of Porter's loss of license was because he conducted studies dubbed "human fright" which the licensing board were conducted without informed consent and proper protocols.

MK10ART– Don’r forget the human fright experiments.

MK10ART -- She who has the most joy wins.

MK10ART — She who has the most joy wins.

MK10 ART's Danielle Roberts

MK10 ART’s Danielle Roberts

4:53 The bails put on Clare [Bronfman] and Keith [Raniere] and the people involved were so astronomical that people had to start believing that something really bad must have happened. So it’s like, once you plant that seed, now it’s like, well, there has to be something huge here.

MK10ART

Dr. Danielle Roberts by MK10ART

MK10ART's painting of the two faces of Danielle Roberts

MK10ART. The two faces of Dr. Danielle





Is this woman really a doctor? Roberts asserts that it was because of the court’s high bail amounts that people believed serious crimes were committed by Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere. In reality, the bail amounts were probably the least likely influence on the public’s opinion. Dr. Danielle Robert’s tortuous carving, the branding, seems to have made the biggest impact.

She now calls it art and gave herself the title, “primary branding artist.” https://frankreport.com/2022/06/23/danielle-roberts-penzas-actions-were-the-straw-that-broke-the-camels-back-intimidating-me-from-testifying-for-raniere/





Nicki Clyne follows Roberts rambling with more delusional nonsense.





MK10ART Nicki

5:12

One guy said at one point, there are mountains of evidence, right? And I think, ‘Ok, if that’s true, where is it? Let’s see it.’ Like, yes, there were a number of emotional, very emotional, victim impact statements at the sentencing. But that’s not testimony, and that’s not evidence.

Like Roberts, Clyne denies there is any evidence. According to her, all they had were victim impact statements.

Keith brainwashes Nxivm cult members to believe “there are no victims,” so the DOS members dismiss all the impact statements. They would probably say, “There are no victims! Go sleep on the floor!” (One of the many punishments doled out by the cult.)





Keith Raniere disputes the popular idea of the DOS branding as depicted by MK10ART.

In reality, there was plenty of evidence, testimonies, and victims. In fact, it was former DOS members who gave the most compelling testimony. But Clyne and Roberts live in delusion as they lie and fantasize that no objective evidence or victims exist.





Clyne continues:

5:39

What justice system do we have if someone gets sentenced for the prejudice compounded in the media and the oppression that the government can enact on an entire community? The NXIVM community would have set the record straight if people had testified and spoken freely about their experiences. Or spoke in the media to counter what’s been said. But no one could because God forbid, the same thing would happen to them that’s happening to us now. We’ve gone all this time being quiet and decided okay enough is enough, and we’re willing to take the hate. We’re willing to take the criticism because this is insane. Our friends are in prison. They’re not criminals.



MK10ART:t LaurenSalzman testified in court about her helping Raniere keep Daniella prisoner in a room. Lauren said, “And honestly, I was very incredibly discompassionate with her and I was unkind often. At times, I punished her. You know, it was terrible.”





Contradicting Clyne’s claims that the community could not testify, Danielle Roberts said neither she nor others in the cult wanted to testify

At the end of the second interview [with prosecutor Moira Penza], she threatened to subpoena me to testify in the trial against Mr. Raniere. I made it clear I was not interested in helping her. I also knew that if I were to testify in support of the defense, Mr. Raniere, she may change her mind about me if it served her. I could then become a co-conspirator in her assessment, open to an indictment, even though I had done nothing wrong or criminal.

MK10ART - Nicki Clyne tried so hard to protect the good name and noble deeds of Clare Webb Bronfman, but it was for naught for no one could outdo the evil that is Allison Mack.

MK10ART – Nicki Clyne tried so hard to protect the good name and noble deeds of Clare Webb Bronfman, but it was for naught.



So Nicki Clyne is caught in another lie. In reality, no one in the community wanted to testify to defend Keith Raniere, not even Nicki. Apparently, they all feared being indicted themselves, but they did nothing wrong – right? Even Raniere didn’t bother trying to defend himself and never took the stand.

In the end, no one in Nxivm or DOS wanted to defend the pedophile. But they have no problem posting Youtube videos full of disinformation.

They come across so earnestly and enthusiastically that their presentation may disarm one. “They must simply be brainwashed and can’t help themselves.” Their repeated claims they are trying to do good. They want to improve themselves to help the world. Such a noble cause. They are just misguided seekers… or are they?

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

MK10ART’s depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

Dr. Danielle Roberts, who has since lost her medical license, isn’t some naive teenager. Her word salad explanation for avoiding testifying in court smacks of manipulation and deceit.

Roberts is infamous now, like Dr. Mengele, for torturing women without anesthesia for 30 minutes or more as she burned into their skin with a cauterizing pen.

Does she feel any shame, guilt, or remorse? No, she gives herself the elevated title of ‘branding artist.’ These are signs of criminal insanity. Psychopaths never feel guilt or shame for the harm they cause others.

MK10 ART Clyne

Nicki Clyne, similarly, can’t stop lying. Pathological lying is also a symptom of a criminal mindset. Both of these women behave like… well, criminals.

MK10Art. The Lost Women of NXIVM

That appears to be why they adore Keith Raniere so much. Raniere went down for a few serious crimes, but he is strongly suspected of more serious crimes, including murder. His former child victim, Gina Hutchinson, died in a suspicious suicide. Another woman, Kristin Snyder, disappeared during a Nxivm retreat in Alaska.





Kristin Snyder by MK Art

MK10ART - The Lost Women

MK10ART – The Lost Women

MK10ART's painting of Elaine Smiloff. Miller's Landing where Kristin Snyder's turck was found is in the background

MK10ART’s painting of Elaine Smiloff and Miller’s Landing where Kristin Snyder’s truck was found.

MK10ART's painting of Kristin Snyder kayaking

MK10ART’s painting of Kristin Snyder kayaking

MK10ART - Kristin Snder on a kayak -- but did she really commit suicide on a kayak?

MK10ART – Kristin Snyder on a kayak — but did she commit suicide on a kayak? – After saying Keith got her pregnant?

kristin snyder mk10art

Kristin Snyder MK10ART

Danielle Roberts claims she was like Florence Nightingale nursing Raniere’s roommate Pam Cafritz as she lay dying from cancer. There are many unanswered questions about Cafritz’s death, not least of which is – where is her body?

Cafritz is suspected of being poisoned, along with three other women who lived with Raniere (and three cats). All of them got cancer within a decade.

Watch the Lost Women of Nxivm for more details.

mk10art keith raniere pam cafritz

MK10ART Keith Raniere loved Pam Cafritz so much…

MK10Art's painting of Pam Cafritz drinking a milky white beverage that was to cure hger of cancer. It did not work.

MK10ART. He may have given her that milky white substance for her health.

Pam Cafritz’s body may have been kidnapped or removed prematurely from the hospital by Nxivm members. So where is her body now?

Did Raniere really freeze it like he said? Will it ever be found again? Or not –to avoid an autopsy.

Roberts was there at the end. What does she know about this? Is this one of the reasons why she was so afraid of prosecutor Moira Penza?

MK10ART's Pam Cafritz

MK10ART’s Pam Cafritz

Over and over, these DOS women lie, deceive, obfuscate, play the victim, and pretend to be trying to help the world. What have they done exactly? Besides avoiding indictments and doing splits outside the Manhattan Detention Center – not much.

Over a year old, even their YouTube channel only attracted 254 subscribers. So they can’t even get a Youtube channel monetized, despite Nicki Clyne being a successful Hollywood actress.

Mk10ART Nicki Clyne





