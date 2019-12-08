Heidi Hutchinson on the Death of Her Sister Gina [Raniere Thought Himself Satan!]

Patrick Howley, the outstanding investigative reporter for the Epoch Times and National File recently interviewed Heidi Hutchinson, Susan Dones, Joe O’Hara and myself as part of his investigative work looking into the many tentacles of Keith Raniere and Nxivm.

He wrote, “Albany native Heidi Hutchinson believes that Keith Raniere was involved in her sister Gina Hutchinson’s death by gunshot wound to the head.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Gina died at the KTD Buddhist Monastery in Woodstock New York in October 2002. It was ruled a suicide. There is evidence Keith had everything to do with it.

She was 14 years when Keith raped her. She was a neighborhood kid who got involved with The RPI Players theater troupe and Keith was over there on the pedophile prowl.

My sister and another little girl were both raped by Keith, and my sister stayed on in the early days. She quit high school at Keith’s insistence.

We were Mormon and after my sister had sex with Keith, our family considered them betrothed or engaged. Keith went along with that. He began to learn about the Mormon religion and he twisted everything.

The whole concept of the fall of man and Lucifer based on Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’ is what appealed to Raniere spiritually.

I think he thought of himself as Satan. Lucifer in the Mormon view is the brightest angel of Heaven who fell from the grace of God, so this is all Mormon doctrine that Keith adopted and then used as a tool to manipulate Mormon girls.

He brought the LeBaron girls from Mexico in 2016. They were Mormon. [The girls were from the LeBaron family living in a Mormon enclave in Mexico]. Raniere used some of the LeBaron girls as servants. Nine women and children from the LeBaron sect were killed in a likely cartel ambush this month in Mexico.

The Mormon girls were all virgins. He preyed on the Mormon virgins because it was the most destructive thing he could do and they were easy prey in that they believe in following a male figure, a Christ-like figure.

He used the whole Luciferian concept. Basically I think he came to think of himself as Lucifer.

His reputation in Albany among those girls is terrible. He blew through all the available virgins in Albany, all the townies, and he had to bring in girls from other towns. One of the girls became a Buddhist nun.

He always knew he was a psychopath. He has no conscience. What he did to these girls beginning in the ’80s was evil.

The Mormons say you can’t get married in the temple if you are not a virgin. The most important thing a wife has to offer to a husband is her purity. In those days there was a lot of stigma about anyone who did not possess a hymen on her wedding night. He took a sadistic pleasure out of despoiling these girls.

It made him feel more accomplished and powerful and served to destroy them more trenchantly, more painfully.

In those days, there was a lot of stigma even in the Catholic Church for girls who were not pure. He used a lot of that to keep the girls quiet and manipulate them.

My sister fell in love with him and believed she was at least spiritually betrothed to him. She became interested in Buddhism.

Keith told her she was a Buddhist goddess from a past life who was meant to be his consort, a student and a partner and he mentored her.

Gina’s relationship with Raniere continued through her young adulthood, as Gina obtained her GED, graduated from SUNY-Albany, and became more interested in the Dalai Lama. NXIVM used Gina to get close to the Dalai Lama.

A couple years before she passed away she went to India. I met up with her in India. She was there doing a mission for Keith. Keith sent the Bronfman girls including Sara on the same kind of mission.

She left a journal. She talks a lot about Keith in the journal. (former inner circle member) Kristin Keeffe said that Keith Raniere discussed suicide with Gina, showing her images and told her how to do it, showing evidence that he was grooming her to sacrifice herself on her behalf and he was jealous of some of her Buddhist pursuits.

And he was interested in using her to make contact with the Dalai Lama.

The Bronfmans set up a trust, the Dalai Lama Trust and they put a million dollars in that trust. It was a direct payment.

The Dalai Lama was paid through a monk that Sara Bronfman spent time with in a hot tub.

The Dalai Lama appeared in Albany in 2009 for a $1 million payment from NXIVM.

The whole game with Keith was whoever could venerate him best won the prize. The cult was about venerating Keith.

He put girls in competition with each other. This was the way he wanted Gina to venerate him and sacrifice herself to him. She died for it.

She was at the Buddhist monastery. He put her up to taking videos, to spy on the Buddhists at the KTB monastery in Woodstock, New York, an hour south of Albany.

I perceived that he was very attracted to much younger girls, and he was a pedophile.

He wanted to use my movie producer ex-husband as a connection to make a movie about himself.

Keith perceived himself as a superior being and he wanted virgin sacrifices to venerate himself.

Keith would hold court, he would act like a Jesus figure with the teeny bopper acolytes sitting at his feet. Gina was his most devoted.

He was always insanely jealous. He demanded that the girls be devoted to him only. Gina finally got a boyfriend closer to her age. He went apeshit. He threw a fit.

Raniere was also jealous of Gina’s lotus blossom tattoos, which he perceived to represent a repudiation of him.

Gina for years thought she was the only one and she thought Keith was going to lead her to enlightenment in the next life by becoming his consort.

Our family thought they would marry. I was the only one aware that she actually lost her virginity. Eventually she found out that he was not only having sex with her but also all the friends she was espousing him to as this great teacher.

When she came back a couple months before she died she went on the NXIVM diet. She was down to skin and bones. Her hair was dyed blonde like Nazi color.

Keith Raniere taught a special lesson in some of his courses, on when it’s appropriate to commit suicide.

He was responsible for her death.

