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NXIVM

The Dark World of Marie White’s Nxivm Art

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Frank Parlato
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In my opinion, we have two excellent artists who paint pictures of Nxivm. They are MK10ART, whose work can be seen here  and frequently on the pages of  Frank Report.

Our second artist is Marie White. Today, we will showcase some of Marie’s artwork.

Marie White dec 2019Marie White

Portraits of Keith Raniere

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Marie White's depiction of Keith RaniereMarie White's depiction of Keith Raniere

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Marie White's Portrayal of Keith RaniereMarie White's Portrayal of Keith Raniere

white raniere first principles 2

Its All for ScienceIts All for Science

Raniere taking pictures of 15-year-old Cami

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Artist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beautyArtist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beauty

Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.

A serving of word salad.A serving of word salad.

 

Nosferatu inspiredNosferatu inspired

Keith Raniere by Marie WhiteKeith Raniere by Marie White

Marie white raniere head lice 2019Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere

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The Salzmans on Canvas

Barbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of NxivmBarbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of Nxivm

 

Nancy and Lauren Salzman - with a little barium on the side.Nancy and Lauren Salzman - with a little barium on the side.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman – with a little barium on the side.

 

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack.

 

Lauren Salzman shed copious tears during her cross-examination in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere

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Clare Bronfman AKA Legatus

white clare bronfman legatuswhite clare bronfman legatus

Clare Bronfman ordered by Raniere to wear a jockstrap for acting too much like a man.

marie white around the branding table, raniere mack bronfmanLegatus [l] the enabler of Raniere

Clare with Emiliano Salinas [saluting] Keith

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Sara Bronfman at Necker Island

 

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Pretty Ballerina Kathy Russell

Marie White's painting of Kathy Russell.Marie White's painting of Kathy Russell.

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Foolish Allison Mack

Marie White's portrayal of Allison MackMarie White's portrayal of Allison Mack

Allison Mack – and her ankle monitor

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The Rat

Nosferatu inspiredNosferatu inspired

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Frank Parlato

Marie white parlato portrait 2019

 

Parlato was also depicted by Marie White.Parlato was also depicted by Marie White.

Parlato at his computer

Georgia nov 2019Georgia nov 2019

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Mad Doctor Brandon Porter

Marie White's portrayal of Brandon porterMarie White's portrayal of Brandon porter

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The late Gina Hutchinson

monastery in backgroundmonastery in background

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The Very Pretty [according to her] Toni Natalie

Marie White's depiction of Toni NatalieMarie White's depiction of Toni Natalie

Marie White’s depiction of Toni Natalie

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The Vicious Branding Table

Marie White's 'The Branding of a Slave.'Marie White's 'The Branding of a Slave.'

Marie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceivedMarie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceived

white 1Artist Marie Whites' stunning "Wear My Brand My Lovely" with Keith in the background overseeing the masterful brand.

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white 1 3Marie White's - Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.

Marie White's painting of a branded slaveMarie White's painting of a branded slave

Marie White’s painting of a branded slave

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Marc Agnifilo

white marc agnifilo 2018

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Omar Rosales

Marie white omar rosales 2019

 

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The Faces of Nxivm

Marie white nxivm 2018 winter

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Marie White's dark portrait of the otherwise beautiful Clare BronfmanMarie White's dark portrait of the otherwise beautiful Clare Bronfman