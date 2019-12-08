The Dark World of Marie White’s Nxivm Art
In my opinion, we have two excellent artists who paint pictures of Nxivm. They are MK10ART, whose work can be seen here and frequently on the pages of Frank Report.
Our second artist is Marie White. Today, we will showcase some of Marie’s artwork.
Marie White
Portraits of Keith Raniere
Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere
Marie White's Portrayal of Keith Raniere
Its All for Science
Raniere taking pictures of 15-year-old Cami
Artist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beauty
Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.
A serving of word salad.
Nosferatu inspired
Keith Raniere by Marie White
Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere
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The Salzmans on Canvas
Barbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of Nxivm
Nancy and Lauren Salzman - with a little barium on the side.
Nancy and Lauren Salzman – with a little barium on the side.
Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack.
Lauren Salzman shed copious tears during her cross-examination in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere
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Clare Bronfman AKA Legatus
white clare bronfman legatus
Clare Bronfman ordered by Raniere to wear a jockstrap for acting too much like a man.
Legatus [l] the enabler of Raniere
Clare with Emiliano Salinas [saluting] Keith
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Sara Bronfman at Necker Island
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Pretty Ballerina Kathy Russell
Marie White's painting of Kathy Russell.
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Foolish Allison Mack
Marie White's portrayal of Allison Mack
Allison Mack – and her ankle monitor
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The Rat
Nosferatu inspired
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Frank Parlato
Parlato was also depicted by Marie White.
Parlato at his computer
Georgia nov 2019
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Mad Doctor Brandon Porter
Marie White's portrayal of Brandon porter
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The late Gina Hutchinson
monastery in background
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The Very Pretty [according to her] Toni Natalie
Marie White's depiction of Toni Natalie
Marie White’s depiction of Toni Natalie
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The Vicious Branding Table
Marie White's 'The Branding of a Slave.'
Marie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceived
Artist Marie Whites' stunning "Wear My Brand My Lovely" with Keith in the background overseeing the masterful brand.
Marie White's - Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.
Marie White's painting of a branded slave
Marie White’s painting of a branded slave
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Marc Agnifilo
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Omar Rosales
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The Faces of Nxivm
Marie White's dark portrait of the otherwise beautiful Clare Bronfman