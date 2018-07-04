Miscellaneous notes- two more neighbors – questions about children from Chihuahua – and a fatter but wiser NXIVM lawyer

On Keith

Another neighbor told me this:

Keith would walk up and down Independence all over the neighborhood and he would always have a girl at his side or two girls – and he would hold their hand or hold her close or kiss her and it was just creepy., We kind of pieced things together watching daily routines and it was just creepy. We didn’t know about the S & M club. We didn’t know about any of that. We just knew he was constantly out with all those girls. He was my age and he was with 18-19 year old girls and it was creepy. I mean they were young enough to be his granddaughters.

Yet another neighbor told me that Keith would gather a group of 20-30 women on Friday mornings and have them run around in circles while he sat in a chari and watched them. They would all come over in their cars or walk. Some of them came with children and the women would run. It seemed that Keith would be training them.

After running in circles for a while, they would all leave.

This was done in front of Flintlock Lane.

The neighbor also said that before they removed the tennis courts near her home, Keith would sometimes teach people tennis. She said sometimes he even taught a male.

Notes from my interview with Big League Politics.

“I worked as the publicist,” Frank Parlato told Big League Politics. “We ran into a major disagreement and we split. At the time I worked for them, I thought they were a little peculiar but it wasn’t until the end that I realized they were a downright evil group.”

I think I realized Raniere was a Luciferian. Before that, I just thought he was a guy who liked to have sex with a lot of women and necessarily sleep all day.

“There are women on the record who are now adults who have accused Raniere of statutory rape and there are some very suspicious incidents where Mexican girls came under the perimeters of Raniere’s control and left under suspicious circumstances. They came from Chihuahua Mexico. I reported this to the authorities,” Parlato said.

There is no doubt in my mind Raniere had sex with girls from age 12 to 15 many times. As for Chihuahua last year – something happened. What exactly, I don’t know, but it was not pretty and it involved Raniere and a number of teen girls from Chihuahua. Rosa Laura Junco may know. The Lebaron’s may know. The girls – who are back in Chihuahua – know. Whether they will tell, is anybody’s guess.

***

Finally, NXIVM lawyer Michael McDermott has really enjoyed the fat of the NXIVM land. Hard to say if it will come back to bite him.

He was the lawyer who led the highly unethical charges against Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara and John Tighe in the ultimately dismissed computer trespassing case.

He seems to have put on a few pounds since the days when he was persuading Holly Trexler and Rodger Kirsopp to work for his clients’ interests.

Michael P. McDermott {Photo courtesy Albany Times Union]

Michael McDermott was Bronfman-Raniere attorney and Holly Trexler’s old boss.

Mike McDermott [r]

The years have been kind to Mike. He who has the most joy gets bulbous?