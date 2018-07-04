Neighbor in Knox Woods –‘I heard a woman screaming’

Washington Lane

Another neighbor in Knox Woods told me this:

I can tell you a story. I was walking up to the Mobil store in the summer one evening, going to get cigarettes and cut across the hill to save time. I heard screaming from one of the houses in the next cul-de-sac [Washington Lane] I heard this woman screaming. It was not just an argument. It was like, “Oh God, help me… no, no, no!

I went over there. As I got nearer, I continued to hear the screaming. “Oh no it can’t be – help!”

[He took me over and showed me the house.]

I heard this screaming and I can tell the difference if someone is just upset on the phone. This was different. I rang the bell. Knocked on the door. It became dead silent. The lights went out. I waited. I saw there was a black car in the driveway. When no one answered and the lights went out, I went over to the Mobil. I wondered if I should call the police. I bought my cigarettes and decided to go back and check the house again. The house was quiet and the black car was gone. There was no more screaming and the house was dark.

I think personally – knowing what we know now – that she might have been getting branded or forced to watch movies. It was a blood curdling scream of fear and pain. She kept crying. “Oh God., Oh God- no- oh my God no! Half crying, half screaming. At first I thought she got maybe a phone call – that somebody died. But I don;t think so. I did not hear any other voices. When I rang the bell, it got quiet.

I really don’t know what went on there.