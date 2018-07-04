Getting away from the salacious posts — Little Boy Vanguard

At this point, I think it has become necessary to present a more serious tone to what has become a salacious blog. This is for the literati and not for low brows who come to this blog for prurient content.

Little Boy Vanguard

The little rich dog is covered with dust,

But sturdy and staunch she stands;

The little DOS actress is red with rust,

And her pubic brand spells KRAM.

Time was when the little rich dog was new

And the actress was passing fair;

And that was the time when our Little Boy Vanguard

Kissed them and put them there.

“Now, don’t you go till I cum,” he said,

“And don’t you make any noise in my little sex lair”

Then, trundling off to his Mexican Villa

He dreamed of the pretty slaves branded with his monogram there;

And as he was dreaming, an FBI warrant

Awakened our Little Boy Vanguard —

Oh! the years are many, the years are long,

But the little DOS slaves are true!

Aye, faithful to Little Boy Vanguard they stand,

Each in the same old place —

Awaiting the touch of a little hand,

And the smile of a cross-eyed face;

And they wonder, as waiting these long years through

In the dust of that prison chair,

What has become of our Little Boy Vanguard

Since he kissed them and put them there.

Not a real photo: One of Keith Raniere's famous quotes is "He who has the most joy, wins." For Raniere, there could be winners and, ergo, losers in "joy."

Here is a audio rendition of the poem. Please skip if you are looking for salacious content