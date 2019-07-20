Mexicans Now Derisively Call Raniere, Keith ‘Reñero’ 

Just when you think the boy could not sink any lower.





He was exposed and ridiculed on Frank Report for years. His cult cratered and hundreds quit after Frank Report broke the news that he was branding and blackmailing women.





The New York Times came out with a story on branding – which prompted the FBI to begin a criminal investigation.





He fled to Monterrey Mexico. Frank Report found him and outed him. The FBI tried to see him in Monterrey.





But he had fled to Puerto Vallarta and went into hiding.





Then, Frank Report found an Instagram post by his slave, Nicki Clyne, which indicated his new location – and, once again, outed him.





Mexican Federal Police came to arrest him. He hid in a closet. They kicked the door in and arrested him in front of his slaves – and deported him in less than a day.





He was met at the US border and handcuffed, arraigned and had his bail denied twice [or was it thrice].





He was jailed for more than a year before he went to trial. His closest female companions were arrested. All of them copped plea deals and some agreed to testify against him. None would stand trial next to their Vanguard.





While awaiting trial, in prison, he was beaten, had his glasses stolen, had shit put in his shoes, and was given the name Crybaby Jane [because he often cried], and Keith Manson by inmates.





Finally, he was tried for seven long weeks and the jury convicted him in four hours.





During the trial, the world learned so many embarrassing and disgusting things about Keith Alan Raniere that people alternately shuddered and laughed at the man who used to call himself Vanguard.





MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s beautiful painting of Keith Alan Raniere.





After he was convicted – and now awaiting a likely life sentence – he was placed under suicide watch. He then contracted a severe case of ringworm.





MK10Art's splendid portrait of Keith Alan Raniere in his suicide smock.

MK10Art’s splendid portrait of Keith Alan Raniere in his suicide smock.





And now, in his former stronghold, Mexico, even the people there are mocking him.





They are corrupting his name.





This came in from one of our Mexican media correspondents:





I forgot to mention something funny. All the Frank Report fans, in YouTube comments, call Keith Raniere, “Reñero” [Re-ñero]. It is a play with words as Raniere and Reñero sound similar.







Reñero means “many ugly things together.”







Ñero means you are obnoxious, vulgar, uneducated, mean and an A-hole.



‘Re’ is a prefix meaning ‘very/real/really’







So ‘Re-ñero’ means ‘really, really-ñero’ .







Ñero is a quite bad word, and Raniere is quite a bad man.







Si, it is fitting that his new nickname in Mexico: Keith Reñero.





Ñero

* Adjective: vulgar, lower class, lower education. Usually used by Mexicans of Mexico City

* Calo spoken in Mexico City.

* Eres bien ñero = “You are very ñero.”



* Ese guey es bien ñero = “That dude is an ahole.”

http://swearindf.blogspot.com/2009/11/nero.html





Mk10Art painting of Keith Raniere

Mk10Art painting of Keith Reñero imprisoned by his own hot iron brand.

Viva Executive Success!