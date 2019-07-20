Heidi Hutchinson – Her Son Taken Away – Makes Plea For Help

Editor’s Note: Heidi Hutchinson believes that Nxivm is still after her despite Keith Raniere being convicted. Her sister, Gina, was [statutorily] raped by Raniere when she was around 14. She died when she was in her 30s. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Heidi was the first to expose to the media [through Jim Odato for the Albany Times Union] that Raniere is a pedophile, even though numerous women knew of his predilections. Many people thought that the story would lead to Raniere’s arrest. It did not.

For years, Heidi has cared for her disabled son, but a recent court order removed her from the house. She cannot see her son. She suspects that the sinister hand of Nxivm [in the US and in Mexico] is involved in this matter and is out to destroy her. She asked me to publish this post and I agreed to do so without any further comment. Please feel free to comment and ask Heidi any questions or offer your support. I am certain she will respond.

By Heidi Hutchinson

It goes far beyond “spying” — as I well know and Frank (and others) know I well know.

Nxivm uses the information collected to harass, “gaslight,” frame, malign, manipulate, suborn, bribe, extort, impoverish, silence and harm in the most trenchant manner possible, not only perceived enemies but individuals — including “friends” and family members — who can be used to destroy perceived enemies.

All of which may well have something to do with why I am currently living out of a suitcase in a motel after being restrained from residing with (nay, coming within 200 yards of) and caring for my disabled son — including having no contact with any person or entity responsible for managing his care including his finances.

And this despite the fact that I have done an excellent job as often his sole care provider, with often no compensation and not spent more than a week in total apart from him — he requires 24/7 protective supervision by a close family member or certified LVN to administer emergency seizure medication — in over six years. And despite the fact that in my absence, he is being put at risk and not receiving the care required under State and Federal law and long-standing court orders.

Among the many very strange, sudden obstacles I have faced in an ardent effort to return home to protect my son, foremost, is a transfer of my own inheritance funds held in Trust in another state, the power of attorney holder has been trying to direct deposit into my accounts for nearly two weeks now without success for me to retain counsel to begin to fight this on anything close to an equal footing.

I am grateful for the support of a few honest, compassionate friends, family and acquaintances who understand what I and my son are up against — and I am more determined than ever to NIX NXIVM off the face of the planet it and to see its ilk likewise defeated if not thoroughly destroyed.