It’s Not Too Late for Clare Bronfman to Make Her Father Proud.

A Friend of the Good Guys

This is in response to Judge Won’t Let Clare Bronfman Go to School.

Don’t know about the rest of you but I believe in second chances. That being said, the repentance about one’s mistakes needs to be sincere for second chances to work over the long term.

Let Clare Bronfman go back to school if she’s sincere about her desire for an education. Let her take steps to get back on the right path. We can laugh at her for being too old to be in school, but that temporary ridicule doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of life. It’s her life to do with what she chooses.

A lot of the trouble she ended up involved with in the first place, in NXIVM, could have been due to her own lack of education and propensity to believe Raniere’s b.s (not giving her a pass here, I know she’s accused of wicked acts). I hope, for her own good, she makes better decisions in the future. Seems like her soul degraded to a very sorry, empty state while she was around Raniere.

I know a lot of people here are angry with Clare for the things she’s done and I understand that.

Hopefully, some of those wrongs can be addressed through the civil litigation filed by Attorney Omar Rosales and the upcoming litigation that Neil Glazer is reportedly planning.

Enough is enough, Clare.

While you’re cleaning up your act, tell the truth about the things you’ve done to harm people with the legal system. Among other abuses, Clare needs to come clean about the things she did to frame Frank Parlato, who is still facing ill-conceived criminal charges resulting from Bronfman’s improper manipulation of prosecutors.

Clare, when your conscience is clean again, you’ll be able to better concentrate on your school work. Not joking or being condescending. I mean that sincerely.

Maybe it’s not too late to turn things around in your life and for your legacy, which has taken a serious hit here due to the NXIVM fiasco and your improper acts.

Get your GED. There are more options available for adult education available now, online and otherwise, than at any time in history. Learn to love education — knowledge is addicting, you can lose yourself in book study. You may find it to be one of the most pleasurable things you’ve experienced.

Even when you’re done settling all your cases and dealing with the whole NXIVM mess, you’ll still probably have enough resources to do something meaningful with a newly-found education. That’s what your Dad wanted you to do with your inheritance.

Maybe it’s not too late to make him proud.

The late Edgar Bronfman, Sr.

Edgar Bronfman Sr. died in December 2013.

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman was arrested in July 2018. She pleaded guilty in April 2019.