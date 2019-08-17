Charles Manson’s Girl Groupies Don’t Compare with Raniere’s Nxivm Harem

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

This is in response to Nxivm’s Nicky Clyne Is the Figure Comparable to Manson’s “Squeaky” Fromme

I’ve been biting my tongue since these stories appeared comparing Keith Raniere’s girl groupies to those of Charles Manson.

There’s just no comparison in terms of either crimes DIRECTLY involving any of NXIVM’s more recent recruits who were only briefly based in Albany — such as Nicki Clyne, specifically — or in terms of corporate structure.

NXIVM is foremost a well-financed Ponzi and money-laundering scheme.

Even the means and methods used to entrap “members” are not similar.

Charles Manson did not offer show-biz stardom, fraudulent marriage arrangements to gain U.S. citizenship, female empowerment training, “executive success,” jobs and job placement or customized hypnotherapy and psychology treatments by purported specialists such as “nurse” Nancy Salzman, Dr. Brandon Porter and Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Nor did Manson provide police and political protection from prosecution of crimes committed on behalf of powerful financiers and global leaders.

In fact, the media emphasis on the naughty girls-gone-wild of NXIVM is a distraction that was, IMO, long-calculated and done by design to provide “scapegoats” to take the fall for NXIVM’s true leaders and accomplices.

None of which, however, entirely absolves anyone from any crimes they may have directly participated in, IMO, including libel and slander.

In fact, NXIVM’s media spinners, AKA “The Knife,” [AKA The Knife of Aristotle] libeled my sister, Gina Hutchinson, and the late Pam Cafritz from their graves, claiming early on that they poisoned girls from Libya!