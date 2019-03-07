[Editor’s note: The following, done by a mathematician, using the moniker “Behold,” once before made a marvelous computation of the volume of Sultan of Six’s devotion to actress Kristin Kreuk. In his latest post, he computes the time spent in devotional ardor to the taxpayer funded Canadian actress. Readers should understand and be aware that Behold’s calculations are based on a speculative premise that Sultan is offering his devotion in a measured and quantifiable way. This has never been positively ascertained.]

By Behold

Dearest readers;

A follow up to the article “Mathematician computes devotion Sultan has for Kristin Kreuk”.

https://frankreport.com/2019/02/27/mathematician-computes-devotion-sultan-has-for-kristin-kreuk/

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We have already established a reasonable time frame of Sultan of Six AKA Spanky’s first spank to Kristin Kreuk (from 2005) a reasonable weekly spank estimate (twice a week) and a reasonable estimate of the amount of low testosterone jizz he has jizzed out (3.70 pounds).

Now, we will examine how long Spanky has spent actually spanking it to his dream spank.

A likely photoshopped picture of Kristin Kreuk, the object of defense of the chivalrous Sultan of Six.

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An online website by the name “askmen” conducted a survey to find out the jizzing habits of 4000 men.

https://uk.askmen.com/sex/sex_education/how-long-does-it-take-men-to-ejaculate.html

46% claimed they shoot their loads after 10-15 minutes of spanking.

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According to research by porn website “PornHub”:

“In 2017, PornHub visitors spent nine minutes clicking through just nine pages”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4545854/10-year-pornography-survey-reveals-surprising-statistics.html

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This would mean hand monkeys find the porn they like and spank it raw within nine minutes. So less than ten minutes of spanking.

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So what does all this mean in relation to Sultan Of Spank? .

If Spanky takes the minimal amount of spank-time to shoot out his gross load, (less than 9 minutes according to PornHub research) and 10 minutes according to the askmen survey of 4000 men, (we’ll say nine minutes) and Spanky has been spanking it TWICE weekly to Kristin Kreuk for FOURTEEN YEARS, it means Spanky has spanked it to Kristin Kreuk:

– 18 minutes a week.

– 1 Hour, 11 Minutes and 59 Seconds a month

– 14 Hours and 24 Minutes a year

– 201 Hours, 35 Minutes and 59 Seconds over fourteen years

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For perspective, the Spank Phantom has spent:

8 Days, 9 Hours and 36 Minutes stroking his little banana slug to Kristin Kreuk.

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EIGHT DAYS, NINE HOURS & THIRTY-SIX MINUTES!

And for all we know, Sultan Of Spank has spanked it to Kristin Kreuk since BEFORE 2005, MORE than twice a week and perhaps ejaculates MORE than the estimated quarter of a teaspoon of jizz every spank.

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Day turns to night. Night turns to day. And that is A LOT of spanking.

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

Sultan

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

The taxpayer funded actress is the object of adoration at times it seems by Sultan of Six.