Bangkok: Frank is just as vindictive as Keith, Clare and NXIVM

By Bangkok

The contradiction which Frank is talking about is actually nothing more than the SAME CONTRADICTION which infects every member of this site, including Frank himself.

It’s ironic that the same people who claim ‘sainthood’ here — or at least a modicum of ‘goodness’ which Keith and Clare do not possess — are using THE SAME nefarious psychological methods which they claim Keith and NXIVM use.

So many examples, where do I start?

Let’s start with Frank himself.

Frank recently claimed that he attained no personal gratification from the news of Keith being physically beaten in prison. LOL.

Frank actually claimed that he was just glad that Keith couldn’t hurt anybody else from inside prison, however, Frank reiterated that he takes no delight in Keith being beaten. Frank was ATTEMPTING to convince us that he’s just a noble and saintly journalist who is morally superior to Keith and would never take pleasure in the misery of others.

However, anybody reading that article could tell from Frank’s endless repetitive statements (recounting Keith’s misery in prison) that he not only LOVED hearing about Keith being beaten, but that he actually took JOYFUL DELIGHT from knowing that Keith is being knocked around in prison.

I’ve rarely read an article where the author seemed so ‘satiated’ when talking about physical violence being inflicted upon their subject.

FACT: Frank is just as vindictive and petty as Keith, Clare and NXIVM ever were.

The only difference between Frank and Keith is that Frank actually conned himself into thinking that he’s a righteous person (whereas deep, down inside — Keith knows he’s a morally rotten piece of shit but simply doesn’t care).

What about other members here?

Frank Parlato defied the exalted one Keith Alan Raniere. The results were bad. Raniere was arrested and languishes in a prison cell while Parlato roams free.

Frank Parlato – why he’s just as bad as Keith Raniere, according to Bangkok.

We have members such as Heidi, NiceGuy, OrangeCountyDreams and their entire flock of sycophants who literally use the NXIVM PLAYBOOK to attempt to silence their critics using various psych tactics. LOL.

In NXIVM, if you ever spoke against Keith (or criticized him), you were labeled a suppressive or a crazy person and ridiculed (in an attempt to silence your opinion). That’s the NXIVM Playbook. The NXIVM lawsuits which followed these critics were merely an extension of this same principle of hating free speech IF it criticizes NXIVM, but the lawsuits themselves were merely incidental to this principle.

However, the same members here who speak as though they love free speech and would never use NXIVM tactics (to silence critics) are pulling out the NXIVM Playbook and unloading on anybody who criticizes Moira Penza, Frank Parlato, Toni Natalie, Heidi the NXIVM Dinosaur or Claviger the Lying Asshole —- or anybody else deemed a part of their ‘team’.

If you dare to criticize any of those people, you’ll immediately be attacked and ‘labeled’ in the same manner as the NXIVM Playbook dictates. It’s like a high school mentality here, yet most of these people are probably close to retirement age.

Oh, and the tough questions which I’ve asked of Heidi’s past get deleted by Frank (questions regarding how she remained friendly with Keith back in the 1980’s after she allegedly learned that he was a child molester; and why she didn’t seem to file a police report against Keith back in the 1980’s).

Yet, Frank likes to ask tough questions of Keith, Nancy and anybody else supporting NXIVM — even though he won’t allow tough questions to be asked of his friends here. Talk about a CONTRADICTION, lol.

I have no doubt that I’ll be labeled a suppressive or a crazy person for daring to point this shit out, in compliance with the NXIVM Playbook.

PS — Sorry for posting again so soon, but Frank’s hypocrisy warranted a response. This blog has already gone downhill over the last 10 days with all the boring articles being posted. It’s a great sleeping aid though. NiceGuy should be employed as a Sominex spokesperson, hard to stay awake reading his shit.

Heidi should be employed as a fiction writer.