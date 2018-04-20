Mack’s lawyers revealed

She supposedly gave them a $150,000 retiainer.

Allison Mack’s two lawyers are: William F. McGovern and Sean S. Buckley. See below for details about the latest additions to what one judge describe3d as NXIVM’s “horde of attorneys”.

Meanwhile, despite the best efforts of her new lawyers, Allison will be spending the weekend in federal custody. That’s because the judge found what she offered as “security” (I was tempted to call it “collateral’ but that would be too confusing) to be inadequate to ensure that she would show up for her criminal trial.

Allison offered her house in Clifton Park and her parents’ home as bail but the judge did not think it was enough.

And Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza questioned how Mack, who gave her annual income as $70,000, was able to afford $150,000 retainer.

The Feds smelled Bronfman money and it is rumored they will freeze all their assets.

In the meantime, they’ve asked the judge to require Allison to post a significant amount of cash that is not related in any way to NXIVM. Hmmm…Too bad the Feds took all that cash from Nancy Salzman’s house.