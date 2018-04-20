Mack denied bail – for now

Allison Mack appeared in Brooklyn federal court today – and pled “Not guilty” to charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. She was wearing a jeans jacket, brown boots, and black pants. She also had “dark circles” under her eyes.

Judge Cheryl Pollak did not release Mack from detention. Instead, she ruled Mack’s lawyers did not offer a “sufficient” bail package. She said her lawyers could file a new petition Monday. Meantime, Mack will spend the weekend in federal custody.

Mack’s attorneys argued that she’s not a flight risk because she recently returned to the US voluntarily from Mexico.

But Judge Pollak responded by noting that Mack may not have been aware she’s facing a minimum of 15 years in prison when she made the return trip.

Mack more likely returned because Raniere was arrested and she could not afford to stay in the $10,000 per week villa Raniere and her and other slaves were staying in.

Prosecutors want a high-dollar bail posted by someone with no affiliation to NXIVM — and that includes Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman Igtet, heiresses to the Seagram’s whisky fortune and the primary funders of Raniere’s criminal enterprise.

Prosecutors say they are willing to consider home detention for Mack if she can pose a high-dollar bail without using any NXIVM-related funds to do so.

Raniere remains in MDC in Brooklyn but is also expected to request that he be allowed to post bail. Prosecutors, however, are not expected to agree to that under any circumstances – not even if Keith signs over his claims to having invented teleconferencing.

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Some new info also came to light in court:

As women were branded, Mack allegedly placed her hands on their chests and told them to “feel the pain” and to “think of [your] master,” prosecutors said.

“Ms. Mack was one of the top members of a highly organized scheme which was designed to provide sex to [Raniere],” Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza said in court Friday.

During Friday’s court appearance, it was revealed Mack is married to “Battlestar Gallactica” actress and Canadian national Nicki Clyne.

Mack was recruited to Nxivm by fellow “Smallville” star Kristin Kreuk in 2006.