DOJ alleges intimidation by High Rank of NXIVM of potential witnesses – in Mack bail papers

High Rank of Nxivm have been registering websites in the names of potential witnesses against cult leader Keith Raniere – and threatening to reveal damaging information about them, according to federal prosecutors.

The Feds wrote “high-ranking members … undertook efforts to undermine potential witnesses, including by registering domain names such as [Witness Name]exposed.com, with the intention of publishing damaging information regarding those witnesses,” prosecutors wrote in court papers Friday.

The information was given as justification for requesting a high bond for Allison Mack. Mack was arrested earlier today of charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

“In light of the number of witnesses who are themselves members of DOS and have provided collateral and vows of obedience to [Mack] and other DOS masters, there is a significant and unique risk of witness intimidation and tampering which must be mitigated,” the feds wrote in their detention memo.

Mack was ordered to be detained because the magistrate overseeing her arraignment was not satisfied with the bail package that her lawyer proposed.