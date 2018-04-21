Raniere enemies’ domain names purchased

A number of domain names – of people who are coincidentally enemies of Keith Raniere – have been purchased. The following domain names were purchased through NamesSilo. The owner of the domain names is private.

On January 22, 2018, someone bought the following domains.

frankparlatoexposed.com

markvicenteexposed.com

toninatalieexposed.com

barbaraboucheyexposed.com

josephoharaexposed.com

bonniepiesseexposed.com

susandonesexposed.com

kristinkeeffeexposed.com

sarahedmondsonexposed.com

Possibly others were purchased.

Note: These domains were purchased two months prior to Raniere’s arrest and while he was in hiding in Mexico.

Today, I took the liberty of buying one ‘exposed.com” domain myself.

For 99 cents, I invested in keithraniereexposed.com.

It might be good for a laugh. Or maybe I can auction it off to raise funds for some of Raniere’s victims…