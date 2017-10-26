Mack, Kreuk and Hildreth getting outed for role in slave cult

Just three days after Frank Report published Hypocrite Kristin Kreuk tells Hollywood Reporter women must stand against Weinstein, but silent on Raniere, online gossip magazines are reporting that Miss Kreuk and Allison Mack played strong roles in Keith Raniere’s NXIVM cult.

Miss Kreuk left the cult several years ago. Miss Mack is still in.

Actor Mark Hildreth was with the cult for 10 years. He recruited Kristin who recruited Allison. All three of them brought in recruits and some of their recruits brought in recruits.

The Atlantic Telegraph is calling NXIVM “The Smallville Cult”

Smallville Cult Brands “Slave” Members with Initials of Former Star Allison Mack

The story reports that Kruek is still a follower:

Sources are reporting the little-known NXIVM self-help group, which counts former Smallville stars Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk amongst its followers, has been associated with branding the initials of the group’s founder and those of Allison Mack, in a disturbing initiation ceremony where the “slave” initiates beg their “masters” to be branded.

An illustration from the Atlantic Telegraph. Notice the brand is right below Kristin Kreuk.

A Data Lounge story also outs Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk:

The Cult Leader, the Smallville Star and Catherine Oxenberg

Data Lounge also outs Mark Hildreth.

They posted his picture [below] with the following comment:

Actor/Musician Mark Hildreth was in the cult too but seems to have freed himself. (But is his hot ass branded, or was that just for the ladies?)





It’s just a matter of time when all three actors are permanently branded with Keith Raniere’s initials.

Unless they speak up. And denounce.