Radar Online: Catherine Oxenberg’s Cult Nightmare: ‘I’m Trying To Save My Daughter’s Life’
Radar Online covers the story:
Catherine Oxenberg’s Cult Nightmare: ‘I’m Trying To Save My Daughter’s Life’
The final quote by Catherine Oxenberg in the story is perhaps the most compelling:
“I don’t understand how law enforcement has turned a blind to this for so long. It’s terrible.”
The magazine Radar publishes articles on entertainment, fashion, politics, and human interest. It is owned by American Media.