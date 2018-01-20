Leaked notes belonging to a DOS woman

Below is a photograph of a sheet of paper containing handwritten notes. It is one of several documents leaked to Frank Report. It was in the possession of a DOS slave whose identity I know. It was leaked to me by an Expian whose identity I also know.

I cropped the top off the sheet because it contained the name of the DOS slave who possessed the paper. [But it was told to me that the name on the top of the sheet I cropped off was NOT the same DOS slave who wrote this, but rather the DOS slave for whom it was written.]

The notes are both revealing and cryptic. I ask readers to help interpret what the notes mean. It might provide insight into DOS, the so-called sorority – that allegedly Keith Raniere has nothing to do with.

Does anybody know whose handwriting this is? It was suggested to me that it is Allison Mack’s handwriting.