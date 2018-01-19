DOS changing terms from ‘Slave Pod’ to ‘The Squad’

In a near-brilliant move of re-branding [no pun intended], the women of DOS have dropped the “slave & master” nomenclature in favor of “squad members” who collectively form a “team.”

What names they will change “collateral” and [hot iron pubic] “branding” to are unknown at present.

It seems the goal is: Save Keith Raniere from prosecution by making it appear that DOS is a happy sorority of volunteers.

A slave pod of Allison Mack, featuring India Oxenberg, Michelle Hatchette and Danielle Roberts appear in pictures striking poses with filtered light added to give an impressionistic mood.

The photos look like Madison Avenue billboard advertisements. In fact they remind me of the old cancer causing product, New Port Cigarette ad campaign,. ‘Alive with Pleasure’.

The women seemed to have been ordered to be happy, united, and all-female. They love their sorority and, although it was once a secret operation, they are openly showing the NXIVM community that this was their idea and they love it.

Ironically, they told the same NXIVM community earlier this year that DOS was a fabrication devised by a couple of suppressives and embellished by Frank Report.

Comments like “My cup runneth over. You helped me see that we can choose to see this as bright times. Thank you for joining me in celebrating life. I’m so honored to be on this team with you” are part of the rebranding formula.

One wonders if this sanitizing will save Keith Raniere – for, from a legal point of view, it is not who is left on the slave cult “squad’ but who fled the slave cult team that matters.

The victims have voices too – and they are not honored to celebrate the coercive vindictive slave style life promulgated by Keith Raniere.

Life among these brutal people, good at covering up their sins and the sins of their master – the keeper of collateral, the intimidation, the mind control, the thought reform, the deception, the branding, the collateral, doth not make their cups to runneth over.

Nicki Clyne may have said it best in her comment: “I believe the correct hashtag is #squad. Did I do that right?”

The DOS slaves were attractive young women who were used as fuck toys and errand girls - for the benefit of Allison Mack and her master Keith Alan Raniere.

Recent photo of India Oxenberg [thinning hair] Michelle Hatchette [emaciated] and Dr. Danielle Roberts [haggard] show off what women who follow the DOS diet can look like after a few years of being non-indulgent. Imagine what they will look like in a few more years.

I may be mistaken but India’s hair looks a little thin, Michelle looks emaciated and Danielle looks haggard and beat, as if she has aged rapidly.

India Oxenberg, Michelle Hatchette and Dr. Danielle Roberts strike poses for the new, happy sorority campaign. Danielle looks like she does not want to do this. Perhaps she is aware that she is likely going to lose her medical license and perhaps be criminally charged.

Michelle, 5th from left.

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith Raniere invented the world’s first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS. I suspect he is looking to get off Scot-free and if others are charged criminally, so be it.