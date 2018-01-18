Rafael Acevedo admits something all SOP men should admit

Rafael Acevedo

In our society, once in a while, you run into a person who is a piece of shit. But rarely, do you find such a person who admits it. Rarer still is the man who actually signs his name that way. Such a man is Rafael Acevedo.

He does not always sign his name “piece of shit”, but when he really knows he is being one, he does. For that, I think it appropriate that Frank Report give him credit for being so honest and transparent.

Recently, on social media, Mark Vicente called out members of the Society of Protectors, asking “Where are the men who swore to protect? You cannot say you did not know” [about women being blackmailed and branded]”.

Rafael responded, “We are still here”, then signed his name, simply and modestly, “piece of shit”. [see below]





He is a member of the Society of Protectors [SOP]. SOP spelled backwards is POS [Pieces Of Shit].

When he is not acting the craven or the misogynist, Rafael works for his father who owns pig farms, I am told. They live in Culiacan. His family is a leading socialite family. Rafael has been described as ‘daddy’s little piglet.”





Rafael’s wife is a shoe designer who may be branded with Keith Raniere’s initials near her vagina. She may have given graphic nude pictures of herself to Keith as collateral to ensure her obedience. This would make hubby Rafael a piece of shit in most people’s eyes.

That he defends branding and blackmailing women makes him a piece of shit in everyone’s eyes.

Rafael poses with, if I am not mistaken, a Clare Bronfman impersonator.

In Culiacan, many jokes are told about Rafael. Here is one of the people’s favorites:

Rafael took his Vanguard, Keith Raniere, and Clare Bronfman on a tour of his father’s pig farm. Passing the sty, with its wafting stench, and sows uglier than Clare herself, Rafael felt emboldened to bet Keith and Clare that he could stay in the pigpen longer than either of them. Keith and Clare took Rafael up on the bet. All three entered the pigsty. After about about an hour, Keith could stand it no longer and left the sty. After two hours, Clare left. After three hours, the pigs left.

Rafael recently sent out an Instagram message: ‘Silence is better than bullshit’. His friends felt happy to hear Rafael was planning to be silent for a while.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Keith Raniere is Rafael’s leader.

Another of the many jokes currently being repeated about Rafael is that he once asked his Vanguard: ‘Why are NXIVM students like toilet paper?”

Vanguard, who is said to be one of the top three problem solvers in the world, had no trouble answering, “Because they always wind up at the bottom.”

Stay tuned for more on Rafael and his refreshing candor.