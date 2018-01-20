Leaked notes of DOS woman Part 2: ‘Keith in my head’ & what is ‘RME’?

[Below is the second of three sheets of paper that contain handwritten notes in the possession of a DOS slave. To be clear, the DOS slave did not leak the notes, but an Expian leaked them to Frank Report for publication. I know the identity of the Expian and I know the identity of the DOS slave. The sheet below is believed to be written by the DOS slave. They provide a further insight into DOS. I ask readers to comment on their interpretations of what these notes mean.]

These notes are interesting for at the top of the left column are the letters ‘KR’.

I suspect KR stands for Keith Raniere, who allegedly has nothing to do with DOS.

The third line below KR is the word ‘sex.’ From what I have been told by knowledgeable sources, Keith has had sex with this DOS slave [as he has had with numerous other DOS slaves.].

Further on down the left column, and again on the right column is reference to something or someone called “RME”.

The notes include:

“This make RME better.”

“He feels RME is failing.”

Midway down the right column the DOS slave notes

“RME Event[?]” next to “ESP sales.”

What is RME? Do any readers know?