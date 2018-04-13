Lawyer-ed up: Three more attorneys make notice of appearance for Raniere

As we await word from our correspondents in the court house for final word on the Raniere hearing today, we have learned that three new attorneys filed Notices of Appearance for Raniere: Jacob Kaplan, Teny Rose Geragos, and Marc A. Agnifilo.

These three are in addition to Albany attorney Paul DerOhannesian.

Marc Agnifilo, Esq. is Senior Litigation Counsel at the firm of Brafman & Associates located in New York City where he concentrates on complex criminal cases in state and federal courts and internal corporate investigations. Mr. Agnifilo was an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of New Jersey.





Marc Agnifilo, Esq. — Co





Jacob Kaplan is one of the top rated White Collar Crimes attorneys in New York, NY. Also with Brafman and Associated. Got “Super Lawyers ” rating.





Teny Rose Geragos is the daughter of famed power lawyer Mark Geragos. She was admitted to the NY bar in 2017.