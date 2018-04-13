Raniere denied bail; next hearing April 27

Keith Raniere has been denied bail. The hearing was about 5 minutes in length and the judge denied Raniere bail. He will sit in Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) until trial. More details to follow.

The next hearing date is on April 27th. His detention in the meantime is based on the charges in the Complaint and not on the as-yet-unsealed indictment — which could be unsealed anytime now.

Raniere was dressed in a brown prison bodysuit garb.

No Nxivm supporters were in the courtroom. He appeared to look at Toni Natalie and Catherine Oxenberg twice. His chains were taken off outside the door and he appeared before Judge Tiscione in handcuffs only.

At the earliest, Raniere can anticipate his trial to begin one year from today. But subsequent charges – which are fully expected in this case – will likely push that back by another 6-12 months.