Aristigui Noticias blasts former Mexican President Salinas’s son for contradictory statements on his sex-slaver master Raniere

Aristigui Noticias reports Emiliano Salinas resigns to Nxivm for detention of its leader and teacher, Keith Raniere

Our English [Google assisted] translation of the Spanish story by Juan Omar Fierro:

Fifteen days after the founder of a self-help group, Keith Raniere, was accused of three felony crimes in the United States and arrested, his main partners in Mexico, Emiliano Salinas Occelli and Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma, announced the end of their relationship with the company created by their old mentor.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Raniere arrested – photographed in police car.

Through a brief statement posted on the ESP Mexico website , the son of former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari and his partner also announced that they are leaving the Executive Success Programs (ESP) in Mexico, after 15 years of operation under the methodologies created by Raniere. The parent company, NXIVM, has been accused by former members of the group of being a cult in which women were branded with the initials “KR”, in honor of its founder.

Following the publication of a report in the New York Times, a federal investigation against Raniere was initiated in the United States, leading to his arrest under charges of sexual exploitation of women, conspiracy to exploit people under conditions of slavery, and abuse in the United States against women. Raniere was arrested in Mexico in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and immediately deported to the United States on March 26, 2018. In addition, Salinas Occelli and Betancourt Ledesma announced that they have stopped collaborating with the NXIVM and ESP brands, for which they said they appreciate the trust of their customers and collaborators, wishing success to those who assume the direction of that company.

“With this decision, we conclude our activities and collaboration with the ESP Mexico brand, as well as our professional and economic relationship with NXIVM Corporation of the United States and its related entities,” is the text signed by Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt.

The four postures of Emiliano Salinas after the capture of his master

The decision of both men was announced a few hours after a new hearing in the criminal case against Keith Raniere in a District Court of the Eastern District of New York was announced.

After the arrest of Raniere on March 26, the son of former President Carlos Salinas and his Mexican partner issued a statement in which they defended the innocence of “Vanguard”, as their leader calls himself. They even suggested he would be given “early release.”

A day later, a statement signed by Alejandro Betancourt expressed that they trusted the US authorities and that the charges against the founder of the corporation NXIVM would be resolved in “a process according to law.”

On Monday, April 2, the date on which it was confirmed that Raniere would be subject to judicial process, and after the judge denied him bail, they issued another bulletin to separate themselves from Keith Raniere, but announced that they would keep ESP Mexico operations.

This Thursday, in a new twist to their position, they formally announced that they are leaving the company that they exploited and made grow for 15 years, during which time they managed to recruit children and relatives of other former presidents, as well as businessmen and high performance athletes. Emiliano Salina’s wife, actress Ludwika Paleta, was also part of the group that was considered a cult for their practices. Even Alejandra González Anaya, sister of the current Secretary of Finance, José Antonio González Anaya, was part of the group through a company known as Anima Inc, which aimed to help people succeed through art.

Find out more details of this case: NXIVM

Salinas interviews Raniere

Emiliano Salinas and his master, Keith Raniere, discuss Raniere’s philosophy. Salinas has now distanced himself from Raniere following Raniere’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.