The rules and regs Raniere shall now keep in prison





Keith Raniere threatened Toni Natalie [above] that the next time he saw her she would be dead or in jail. Funny, how the smartest man in the world's word were almost prophetic. He just had it mixed up. He is in jail and Toni, who is in NYC today, expects to see him in person after 20 years and needless to say Toni is not in jail [although the Vanguard tried pretty hard to get her there].

20 years ago, Keith Raniere threatened Toni Natalie [above] that the next time he saw her she would be dead or in jail. Funny, how the smartest man in the world’s words were almost prophetic. He just had it mixed up. He is in jail and Toni, who is in NYC today, expects to see him in person again for the first time in 20 years. Needless to say Toni is not in jail [although the Vanguard tried pretty hard to get her there].

Keith Raniere is used to having his own way. But for now – and until he gets out of prison – he will have little to nothing his way. He will now follow orders. He is not the Vanguard. He is Federal Prisoner # 57005-177.





From the prisoner’s handbook:

DAILY INMATE LIFE

Wake-up

A general wake-up for all inmates is 6:00 a.m. It is the inmate’s responsibility

to participate in meals and work. Inmates who are assigned a job and do not report to

work are subject to discipline.

Sanitation

It is the inmate’s responsibility to check his cell immediately after being assigned there

and report all damages to the Unit Officer or Correctional Counselor. An inmate may be

held financially liable for any damage to his personal living area.

Each inmate is responsible for making his bed in accordance with posted regulations before work call (including weekends and holidays when he or she leaves the area). Each inmate is also responsible for sweeping and mopping his cell floor, removing trash, and ensuring it is clean and sanitary. Cardboard boxes and other paper containers are not permitted for storage. Due to their combustible nature, they become a fire hazard. Lockers must be neatly arranged inside and out, and all shelving must be neat and clean. Chairs are assigned to each cell, and will not be defaced or marked in any manner by the inmate.

For pretrial inmates, the same rules regarding sanitation apply; however, since most

inmates are in the housing unit daily, sanitation commences at 7:30 a.m., unless otherwise posted on the unit bulletin board. The sanitation expectations are posted on the unit bulletin board. Beds must be made by 7:30 a.m. Inmates may sleep on a made bed after 7:30 a.m.

The shower facilities are not private, but there is hot water. This is the opposite of what Raniere required of his slaves - which was to take a cold shower.

The shower facilities are not private, but there is hot water. This is the opposite of what Raniere required of his slaves – which was to take a cold shower.

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, razors, and soap for personal hygiene are issued by the

institution. Inmates may purchase name brand items through the Commissary.

At the risk of making light of prison rape - which is a true blot on this nation's penal system, there is a joint showering and sex is common among prisoners. Some of it is unwanted.

At the risk of making light of prison rape – which is a true blot on this nation’s penal system – there is a joint showering and sex is common among prisoners. Some of it is unwanted.

Letters, Books, Photographs, Newspapers, and Magazines

An inmate will be limited in the number of letters, books, photographs, magazines, and

newspapers that can be stored in their designated storage space. Nothing is to be tacked,

stapled or scotch taped to any surface except to bulletin boards.

Ordinarily, photographs, particularly those of family and friends, are approved, since they represent meaningful ties to the community. A personal photograph is defined as a photograph intended for individual viewing, as opposed to a photograph published for commercial use.

Personal photographs may be stored or displayed in the housing units according to local

sanitation and housekeeping guidelines. Inmates may not retain Polaroid photos. Nude or sexually suggestive photos (individual prints or copies as opposed to those from

publications) present special concerns about personal safety, security, and good order,

particularly when the subject is an inmate’s relative, friend, or acquaintance or could

reasonably be perceived as such. For these reasons, an inmate may not be permitted to

retain, receive, or possess a personal photograph in which the subject is partially nude

or nude, or when the photograph depicts sexual acts such as intercourse, fellatio, or

sodomy. These materials will be returned to the sender upon receipt at the institution

{This indicates to me that Keith will not be able to possess any of the collateral he has coerced or tricked women into giving him.]

Dinner

More calories than the DOS diet.

HOURS OF MEAL SERVICE ON THE HOUSING UNITS

Breakfast Meal

Monday through Friday 6:00 A.M.

Lunch Meal

Monday through Friday 11:00 A.M.

Dinner Meal

Monday through Friday After the 4:00 P.M. “Count” has cleared.

Weekend/Holiday Schedule

Breakfast 7:00 A.M.

Brunch Meal After the 10:00 A.M. “Count” has cleared.

Dinner Meal After the 4:00 P.M. “Count” has cleared.

Mainline is called by the Unit Officer and followed by a last call. It is the inmates’

responsibility to report to mainline during meals hours.