Lawyer Confirms Kathy Russell Was Not Author of Super Freaky Magnet Messages

On June 2, Frank Report revealed that it was not likely that Kathy Russell put the spate of dirty magnet messages on a refrigerator in a condo at 120 Victory Way in Clifton Park NY.

Today, Russell’s attorney, Justine Harris, corroborated it, telling the New York Post that Russell simply rented the unit and had no additional knowledge regarding its use. Therefore, the randy refrigerator messages could not have been hers. .

“Kathy Russell was deliberately kept in the dark about who was living at the Victory Way apartment, as well as what took place there,” Harris said in a statement.

Justine Harris represented Kathy Russell - the bookkeeper for NXIVM.

Justine Harris represents Kathy Russell. She says Kathy had nothing to do with the condo on Victory Way other than to rent it under a fake name.

It Was Cami Who Lived There

It turns out it was Cami who lived in the condo on Victory Way. Cami is the Mexican woman who was sexually exploited by Keith Alan Raniere starting when she was 15 – and who is identified in the indictment against Raniere as Jane Doe #2.

Raniere allegedly took graphic nude photos of Cami – with closeup shots of her vagina – and kept them on a hard drive for some 13 years. They were found by the FBI when they raided Raniere’s sex lair in Clifton Park in 2018. Because she was 15 at the time of the photos, Raniere’s possession of them is considered possession of child porn. The age of consent in New York is 17.

Cami is now 29 and still a follower of Raniere. She presently works with innocent children in Guadalajara Mexico, in Keith Raniere’s dangerous child experiment – Rainbow Cultural Gardens – under the command of Nxivm Mexico leaders [redacted] and Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone.

It is believed that Cami was the first slave in DOS and one of eight ‘first line’ slaves directly under Raniere’s command. Cami was living in the US illegally for several years.

The New York Post culled this gem from the testimony of Lauren Salzman, wherein we learned that Cami was the occupant of the condo with the nasty refrigerator messages:

“[Camila] lived at 12 Wilton Court with her family for a period of time and then eventually moved to an apartment on [120] Victory Way.”

The Condo That Cami Hid In





Cami lived secretly at 120 Victory Way right in the heart of Knox Woods

120 Victory Way – the secret home of Cami, the DOS slave who was sexually exploited by Keith Alan Raniere when she was 15.

These magnets were found on the refrigerator of Camila's secret apartment in Knox Woods.

What made headlines last week was the magnet messages on the refrigerator. It seems Raniere was training Cami to spell out words he wanted to hear.

Many were quick to say the refrigerator messages were Kathy’s. After all, she had been named by both Lauren Salzman and Cami’s sister, Dani, as being an eager participant in threesomes with Raniere and themselves.

But it seems to be Cami, who the prosecution asserted in their opening statement was groomed by Raniere since she was a child.

Cami has been identified by the prosecution as the unknown woman who gave oral sex to Nicole, a DOS slave who was blindfolded and tied down, while Raniere walked about the naked Nicole, commenting on her body. Nicole is expected to testify in Raniere’s trial as a witness to the sex trafficking charges against Raniere.

Kathy Russell

Kathy Russell claims she did not know about DOS and did not place alphabet magnets spelling out dirty messages on a refrigerator.

The First Line Slaves

IThe first line master in a circle around their master. The first line have also been referred to as the founding sisters of DOS.

Keith Alan Raniere, with his 8 first line slaves. Cami’s face is blacked out. Frank Report is cooperating with the court’s decision that DOS slaves who were not indicted only be referred to by their first names. We are also not currently publishing their pictures.

Last week, the owner of the Victory Way condo, Sheila Jelonek, testified that Kathy rented the apartment under a fake name – “Kathleen O’Sullivan” – and paid some $11,000 in cash for a year’s rent in advance.

Each year thereafter, Kathy met Jelonek at Starbucks and gave her a paper bag stuffed with cash for the rent. Kathy told Jelonek she was a rich widow. Jelonek testified that she never actually saw Kathy in the apartment.

A video of the apartment was shown to jurors. On the refrigerator was a display of alphabet magnets spelling out the following messages:

A Series of Messages for the Perv

Slap my heinie

Gag

69

Feed me

Hard on

I Suck Big Hard Dick

Facial

XXX

Zoom Penis

Boner

Ox Boner

Emote

Jzm

Tight Pussy

***

Near the refrigerator was a picture of Keith Raniere, Cami’s master.





The Vanguard

This picture of the Christlike Vanguard was pinned to a bulletin board.

The prosecution has text messages between Cami, when she was illegally in the US and living in the Victory Way apartment, and Raniere which evidently show he knew where she was living and aware of her illegal status.

A tripod for a camera was also found in Cami’s condo near the bed, which suggests that Raniere’s proclivity for taking graphic nude pictures continued unabated. The landlady once encountered Daniela Padilla, another first line slave, in the apartment.

When Allison Mack and Daniela Padilla were branded, Keith Raniere was not there.

Padilla [who is not the same Daniela that has testified in the trial] with first line slave Allison Mack. Padilla told Kathy’s landlady that she was housesitting for Kathy.

Kathy russell

Kathy claims she never put those spicy messages on the refrigerator in an apartment she leased in a phony name.

Keith Raniere walking DOS slaves - Dani Padilla

The blessed one Keith Alan Raniere on a stroll in Clifton Park with Dani Padilla, the first line DOS slave who purchased the sex toys and a cage for DOS.

The refrigerator and its colorful magnets in the apartment Kathy Russell rented for Camila.

Was Cami being trained in teaching slaves to be fuck toys for Raniere with these special messages?

***

Fuck Toys for Raniere

It was in November 2005, when Raniere allegedly took explicit nude photographs of then-15-year-old Cami. Ten years later, on October 1, 2015, Raniere exchanged the following text messages with 25-year-old Cami:

RANIERE: I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me…

[CAMI]: huh?

[CAMI]: not disagreeing, just don’t understand

RANIERE: But your [sic] my wife…she isn’t…just a tool for you to use for me…

[CAMI]: a person?

RANIERE: Get a slave… you’re her master…

On October 9, 2015

RANIERE: Without going into detail. It caused there to be other slaves, all who want to be branded with my monogram plus a number [on the brand] … your number is reserved… it is number 1. It is now a secret growing organization. I don’t know well some of the people involved but I command them ultimately. They are not who you might think. . . I think there are 10 or more in the current Jness 2 track…and others outside of it.

[CAMI]: Does that mean that they know about each other?

RANIERE: No.

* * *

[CAMI]: I’m ok with you having other slaves, I assume that these are not sexual

RANIERE: They may or may not be. They would be if I commanded but that is not the reason for the organization

* * *

RANIERE: It is an absolutely trusted commitment…

[CAMI]: I want to be the one that worships your body

RANIERE: Many will not even know of my existence…some don’t already….

Later that day, the defendant expressed concern that the DOS slave was “continuing to ask questions without comm[i]ting to feelings or an opinion”

October 10, 2015:

RANIERE: Find a life slave and I’ll tell you everything…

[CAMI]: What do you mean by life slave?

RANIERE: Someone who has a collateralized vow with you for life…

WhatsApp messages, sent between October 11, 2015 and October 16, 2015:

RANIERE: I feel badly each time you have to work hard for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden…and I could get you fresh and not worn

* * *

RANIERE: What are your thoughts feelings?

RANIERE: All of them have slaves in process… some have several completed… [branded and life vow with full collateral]

[CAMI]: I feel insecure but at the same time I feel proud of you. You are worthy of following like that

RANIERE: So are you… you’re number one…

[CAMI]: I would be proud to stand next to you

RANIERE: Even naked with 6 other committed naked women?

* * *

[CAMI]: Are these slaves for you or for us?

RANIERE: There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the program: you are their Master I am their Grand Master . . . the other type are very select ones you use to heal us: likely being also of the first type…

[CAMI]: Ok. I’m asking because these persons will be in our life forever…. But I was not involved in the process of choosing who

[CAMI]: I’m afraid that I will not be comfortable with the others

RANIERE: You choose your slaves…

[CAMI]: What about the 7. [the other first line slaves]

[CAMI]: ?

[CAMI]: Allison [Mack] said these 7 were forever. She and the others will be forever in my life…

RANIERE: They are first line to me but if any suit the purpose I obviously have access…

* * *

RANIERE: [H]aving one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy would help. It would be there [sic] 24/7 job…

***

Raniere has been abusing Cami since she was a child. Sadly she is still part of the Nxivm enterprise.